Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500

In 2020, the three major telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) introduced several new prepaid recharge plans for Indian consumers. There are many recharge plans that offer similar benefits at almost the same price range and which highly confuses consumers. To make it easy for users we have listed out the best prepaid plans under Rs 500 with validity of 54 days. Take a look at the list.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans with 54 days validity under Rs 500

Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan: Reliance Jio offers many 56 days plans but under Rs 500 there's Rs 399 prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB per day for the validity period. This means, in total the prepaid plan offers 84GB data for 56 days. Additionally, the Rs 399 Reliance Jio plan also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, Jio to non Jio FUP limit 2,000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary access to Jio apps including JioCinema, JioSaavan, MyJio app, Jio Browser and more.

Airtel prepaid plans with 54 days validity under Rs 500

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan: Under Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan Airtel offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 56 days. This means in total the plan offers 84GB 4G data coupled with unlimited voice calls to any network. It further offers access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and some more benefits.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: Airtel offers 2GB of 4G data everyday under the Rs 499 prepaid plan. This means in total the recharge plan offers a total of 112GB data for the 56 days validity period. Under the plan Airtel also offers unlimited voice calls to any network, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and some more benefits.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid plans with 54 days validity under RS 500

Vodafone Idea or Vi Rs 399 prepaid plan: Under the Rs 399 prepaid plan Vodafone Idea or Vi offers 1.5GB data every day for the validity period 56 days. This means it offers a total of 84GB data. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls to all networks unlike Jio, 1000 SMS, access to Vi Movies & TV access and more.

Vodafone Idea or Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: Under the Rs 449 prepaid plan Vodafone Idea or Vi offers 4GB data every day for the validity period 56 days. This means it offers a total of 224GB data. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls to all networks unlike Jio, 1000 SMS, access to Vi Movies & TV access and more.