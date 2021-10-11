Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best postpaid plans with OTT subscription under Rs 500

best postpaid plans: Telecom companies bring new plans and offer to woo the users, and they have now started offering free OTT subscriptions in their plans. Users also prefer plans which come with a free subscription of one or two OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney plus Hotstar VIP with more data. Also Read - Reliance Jio JioPostPaid Plus: How to get this service

Let’s have a look at best postpaid plans

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio offers a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney and Hotstar VIP with postpaid plans. The price of these plans starts from Rs 399. Also Read - Airtel brings new international roaming plans; Check price and details

A total of 75 GB of data is available in Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan with 75GB of data. The validity of this plan runs according to the billing cycle. Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS, and data rollover up to 200 GB are available in the plan. Additionally, there is free access to all Jio apps. Talking about OTT benefits, a free subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + Hotstar VIP is also available. Also Read - Vodafone Idea discontinues Rs 649 iPhone Forever plan: Check other postpaid plans

A total of 25 GB of data is available in Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 postpaid plan with validity based on the billing cycle. Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS, free access to all Jio apps are available in the plan.

Airtel postpaid plan

Airtel offers a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar in its Rs 499 postpaid plan. The plan comes with 75 GB of data along with a rollover data benefit. Additionally, you get 100 free SMS every day and an unlimited calling facility on any network. You will not get free access to Netflix in any postpaid plan of Airtel.

The plan of Rs 599 offers 2GB of data, 100 SMS, and an unlimited calling facility on any network every day with a validity of 56 days. The plan also offers a free subscription to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music.

Vodafone-Idea

Vi’s Rs 499 plan comes with 75 GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS daily. The company is also offering a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB, free subscription to Amazon Prime Video, and G5. To get free access to Netflix in Vodafone’s plan, you have to subscribe to the company’s RedX plan.