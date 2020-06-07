comscore Reliance Jio 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio announces 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP
News

Reliance Jio announces 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Telecom

Reliance Jio's 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP means you save Rs 399 straight away.

  • Updated: June 7, 2020 7:01 AM IST
Jio-Disney-Plus-Hotstar-offer-details

Reliance Jio recently teased free Disney+ Hotstar offer for its users without revealing much about it. While we all were speculating when the offer will be announced. It is now finally here. Jio’s special partnership with Disney+ Hotstar brings one year VIP subscription to the streaming service for its prepaid users. Customers can either choose monthly, annual or data add-on vouchers to avail this offer. Also Read - Work from home: A look at prepaid recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

The 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP means you save Rs 399 straight away. The VIP subscription allows free access to Disney+ shows, movies, and Kids content that are included in this particular plan. You will also be able to enjoy exclusive Hotstar Specials and live sports including cricket and Premier League. Also Read - Jio Platforms: Silver Lake Partners invests additional Rs 4,546.60 crore for a 0.93 percent stake

Rs 401 Plan offer for Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Starting with the Rs 401 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio customers can opt recharge with Rs 401 monthly plan and they get the free one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan offers 90GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps with a validility of 28 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio ने पेश किया 4X Benefit offer, हर रिचार्ज पर मिलेगा कूपन

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar offer

For Annual Plan subscribers

Reliance Jio users can also opt for the Rs 2,599 annual plan to get the free one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. As you already know, the annual plan means you get 365 days validity. The plan includes 740GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

For Add-on Data Packs

In addition to the above plans, Reliance Jio users have option to avail complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP via add-on data packs. For that, consumers will have to opt-in for a combo-pack of data add-on vouchers, starting at Rs 612 (12 vouchers of Rs 51) that provides data benefits as well as a free of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 7, 2020 7:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 7, 2020 7:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer
Telecom
Reliance Jio 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8

Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how

News

Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how

Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

Telecom

Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

What is Jio Platforms?

Features

What is Jio Platforms?

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8

Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer

Telecom

Reliance Jio 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer
Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

Telecom

Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone
What is Jio Platforms?

Features

What is Jio Platforms?
Jio Platforms secures seventh investment from Silver Lake Partners

News

Jio Platforms secures seventh investment from Silver Lake Partners
TRAI issues a decision to end 100 free SMS per day rule

Telecom

TRAI issues a decision to end 100 free SMS per day rule

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky 70 लाख यूजर्स को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए कम करेगी अपनी कीमतें, जानें डिटेल्स

Mi Notebook भारत में Intel 10th gen Core i7 processor के साथ 11 जून को होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Honor 8S 2020 एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन 10 हजार रुपये से कम में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

MTNL ने 251 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान डेली 1GB डाटा, अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया

चीनी कंपनी फर्जीवाड़ा! एक ही IMEI नंबर से चल रहे 13557 मोबाइल फोन

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8
Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how

News

Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how
Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

News

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89
Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online
Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

News

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5