Reliance Jio recently teased free Disney+ Hotstar offer for its users without revealing much about it. While we all were speculating when the offer will be announced. It is now finally here. Jio’s special partnership with Disney+ Hotstar brings one year VIP subscription to the streaming service for its prepaid users. Customers can either choose monthly, annual or data add-on vouchers to avail this offer. Also Read - Work from home: A look at prepaid recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

The 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP means you save Rs 399 straight away. The VIP subscription allows free access to Disney+ shows, movies, and Kids content that are included in this particular plan. You will also be able to enjoy exclusive Hotstar Specials and live sports including cricket and Premier League. Also Read - Jio Platforms: Silver Lake Partners invests additional Rs 4,546.60 crore for a 0.93 percent stake

Rs 401 Plan offer for Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Starting with the Rs 401 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio customers can opt recharge with Rs 401 monthly plan and they get the free one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan offers 90GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps with a validility of 28 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio ने पेश किया 4X Benefit offer, हर रिचार्ज पर मिलेगा कूपन

For Annual Plan subscribers

Reliance Jio users can also opt for the Rs 2,599 annual plan to get the free one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. As you already know, the annual plan means you get 365 days validity. The plan includes 740GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

For Add-on Data Packs

In addition to the above plans, Reliance Jio users have option to avail complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP via add-on data packs. For that, consumers will have to opt-in for a combo-pack of data add-on vouchers, starting at Rs 612 (12 vouchers of Rs 51) that provides data benefits as well as a free of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399.