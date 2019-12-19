Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB data

Reliance Jio has announced data vouchers for JioFiber with up to 2,000GB additional data. These data vouchers are now available starting at Rs 101 and go up to Rs 4,001. Unlike the current Reliance JioFiber postpaid plans, these additional new data vouchers do not carry any validity benefits, and can only be used once you exhaust your given monthly data allocation.

JioFiber new data vouchers can through MyJio app or through telecom operator’s official website. For context, the base data voucher of Rs 101 will offer JioFiber consumers extra 20GB data. Similarly with other plans like, Rs 251 voucher they will get 55GB of additional data and with Rs 501 for 125GB data. For bigger plans like Rs 1,001 and Rs 2,001, JioFiber will add 275GB and 650GB of additional data to your existing account. But only the Rs 4,001 offers 2,000GB of additional data benefit.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Reliance Jio has defined a speed limit for user to upload on the JioFiber connection. The telco’s broadband services is popular for its high-speed internet ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. It offers great pricing for the JioFiber connection and bundles more benefits than the other broadband players in the segment.

A few Twitter users recently posted about the speed limit for uploads on JioFiber. It’s been said that Reliance Jio has kept the limit on the upload speeds to one-tenth (1/10th) of the download speed. Which means, a user with 1Gbps JioFiber plan will be entitled to the 100Mbps upload speed only.