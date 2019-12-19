comscore Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB data
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB additional data offer
News

Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB additional data offer

Telecom

JioFiber new data vouchers can through MyJio app or through telecom operator's official website. For context, the base data voucher of Rs 101 will offer JioFiber consumers extra 20GB data.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 6:26 PM IST
Reliance Jio AGM 2019 main

Reliance Jio has announced data vouchers for JioFiber with up to 2,000GB additional data. These data vouchers are now available starting at Rs 101 and go up to Rs 4,001. Unlike the current Reliance JioFiber postpaid plans, these additional new data vouchers do not carry any validity benefits, and can only be used once you exhaust your given monthly data allocation.

JioFiber new data vouchers can through MyJio app or through telecom operator’s official website. For context, the base data voucher of Rs 101 will offer JioFiber consumers extra 20GB data. Similarly with other plans like, Rs 251 voucher they will get 55GB of additional data and with Rs 501 for 125GB data. For bigger plans like Rs 1,001 and Rs 2,001, JioFiber will add 275GB and 650GB of additional data to your existing account. But only the Rs 4,001 offers 2,000GB of additional data benefit.

Reliance Jio giving 1000GB data for seven days with Rs 199 Jio Fiber combo plan

Also Read

Reliance Jio giving 1000GB data for seven days with Rs 199 Jio Fiber combo plan

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Reliance Jio has defined a speed limit for user to upload on the JioFiber connection. The telco’s broadband services is popular for its high-speed internet ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. It offers great pricing for the JioFiber connection and bundles more benefits than the other broadband players in the segment.

Watch Video: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

A few Twitter users recently posted about the speed limit for uploads on JioFiber. It’s been said that Reliance Jio has kept the limit on the upload speeds to one-tenth (1/10th) of the download speed. Which means, a user with 1Gbps JioFiber plan will be entitled to the 100Mbps upload speed only.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 6:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details
News
Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details
Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB data

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB data

Reliance Jio giving 1000GB data for seven days with Rs 199 Jio Fiber combo plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio giving 1000GB data for seven days with Rs 199 Jio Fiber combo plan

Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design

News

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Xiaomi launches a rotating baby car seat

Oppo smartwatch to launch in 2020

Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details

Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB data

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB data
Reliance Jio giving 1000GB data for seven days with Rs 199 Jio Fiber combo plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio giving 1000GB data for seven days with Rs 199 Jio Fiber combo plan
BSNL Rs 1,199 broadband plan offers 10GB daily data, free SIMs and more

News

BSNL Rs 1,199 broadband plan offers 10GB daily data, free SIMs and more
BSNL's annual prepaid plan currently offering 1095GB data for limited time

Telecom

BSNL's annual prepaid plan currently offering 1095GB data for limited time
Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans

हिंदी समाचार

ब्लूरैम्स ने भारत में लॉन्च की सिक्योरिटी कैमरों की रेंज, जानें फीचर्स

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS ईयरबड्स भारत में 899 रुपये में लॉन्च, 20 घंटे का मिलेगा प्लेबैक

Tata ने लॉन्च की Nexon EV SUV इलेक्ट्रिक कार, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 300KM

Airtel Xstream Box top features: वॉइस कंट्रोल, एंड्रॉयड पाई और 4K समेत मिलते हैं ये फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9 अगले साल होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi launches a rotating baby car seat
News
Xiaomi launches a rotating baby car seat
Oppo smartwatch to launch in 2020

News

Oppo smartwatch to launch in 2020
Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details

News

Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details
Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report
Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design

News

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design