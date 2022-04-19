Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

Reliance Jio has announced new JioFiber plans for its postpaid users. These new plans are a part of the company’s Entertainment Bonanza offer and they provide users with a gateway router, a set-top box and installation worth Rs 10,000 at no additional cost. Also Read - How to recharge JioFiber connection using MyJio app, Jio website

In addition to this, the newly introduced JioFiber postpaid plans also enable users to access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps. However, users will have to pay Rs 100 or Rs 200 extra, depending on their selection. The list of 14 OTT apps included with the offer are Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, and JioCinema. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio said that existing JioFiber postpaid users can upgrade to these plans by selecting their entertainment plan in MyJio app and paying the rental for the new plan in advance. On the other hand, existing JioFiber prepaid users can access these plans by initiating a migration from prepaid to postpaid JioFiber connection in the MyJio app, verifying themselves by entering the OTP on their phone, selecting the entertainment plan of their choice in the app and making an advance payment for the plan of their choice. Also Read - Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio and Airtel’s 30-day plan

Jio also said the new JioFiber postpaid plans will be made available to users starting April 22.

Here is everything you need to know about the new JioFiber postpaid plans:

JioFiber Rs 399 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 30Mbps. However, users can upgrade to the Entertainment plan by paying Rs 100 extra. This would give users access to a total of six OTT apps. However, the upgrade would cost Rs 499 to the users. To get access to all the 14 OTT apps available as a part of the package, users will have to pay Rs 200 extra or Rs 599.

JioFiber Rs 699 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 100Mbps. However, users can upgrade to the Entertainment plan by paying Rs 100 extra. This would give users access to a total of six OTT apps. However, the upgrade would cost Rs 799 to the users. To get access to all the 14 OTT apps available as a part of the package, users will have to pay Rs 200 extra or Rs 899.

JioFiber Rs 999 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 150Mbps. It gives users access to all the 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video.

JioFiber Rs 1,499 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 300Mbps. It gives users access to all the 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video and basic Netflix plan.

JioFiber Rs 2,499 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 500Mbps. It gives users access to all the 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video and standard Netflix plan.

JioFiber Rs 3,499 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 1,000Mbps. It gives users access to all the 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video and premium Netflix plan.