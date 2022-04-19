comscore Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio Announces New Jiofiber Postpaid Plans In India Check Details
News

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber postpaid plans in India: Check details

Telecom

Reliance Jio has announced new JioFiber plans for postpaid users. These plans start at Rs 399 and go all the way up to Rs 3999.

jiofiber broadband plans

Reliance Jio has announced new JioFiber plans for its postpaid users. These new plans are a part of the company’s Entertainment Bonanza offer and they provide users with a gateway router, a set-top box and installation worth Rs 10,000 at no additional cost. Also Read - How to recharge JioFiber connection using MyJio app, Jio website

In addition to this, the newly introduced JioFiber postpaid plans also enable users to access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps. However, users will have to pay Rs 100 or Rs 200 extra, depending on their selection. The list of 14 OTT apps included with the offer are Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, and JioCinema. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio said that existing JioFiber postpaid users can upgrade to these plans by selecting their entertainment plan in MyJio app and paying the rental for the new plan in advance. On the other hand, existing JioFiber prepaid users can access these plans by initiating a migration from prepaid to postpaid JioFiber connection in the MyJio app, verifying themselves by entering the OTP on their phone, selecting the entertainment plan of their choice in the app and making an advance payment for the plan of their choice. Also Read - Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio and Airtel’s 30-day plan

Jio also said the new JioFiber postpaid plans will be made available to users starting April 22.

Here is everything you need to know about the new JioFiber postpaid plans:

JioFiber Rs 399 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 30Mbps. However, users can upgrade to the Entertainment plan by paying Rs 100 extra. This would give users access to a total of six OTT apps. However, the upgrade would cost Rs 499 to the users. To get access to all the 14 OTT apps available as a part of the package, users will have to pay Rs 200 extra or Rs 599.

JioFiber Rs 699 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 100Mbps. However, users can upgrade to the Entertainment plan by paying Rs 100 extra. This would give users access to a total of six OTT apps. However, the upgrade would cost Rs 799 to the users. To get access to all the 14 OTT apps available as a part of the package, users will have to pay Rs 200 extra or Rs 899.

JioFiber Rs 999 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 150Mbps. It gives users access to all the 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video.

JioFiber Rs 1,499 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 300Mbps. It gives users access to all the 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video and basic Netflix plan.

JioFiber Rs 2,499 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 500Mbps. It gives users access to all the 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video and standard Netflix plan.

JioFiber Rs 3,499 postpaid plan

This plan offers data at a speed of 1,000Mbps. It gives users access to all the 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video and premium Netflix plan.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2022 6:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users
Telecom
Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users
India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats

Apps

WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

Mobiles

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users
How to recharge your JioFiber connection

How To

How to recharge your JioFiber connection
Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Telecom

Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar
Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio, Airtel plans

Telecom

Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio, Airtel plans
Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

हिंदी समाचार

वनप्लस के अपकमिंग फोन्स की सभी डिटेल्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेंगे जबरदस्त फीचर

जियो ने दिया ग्राहकों को तोहफा, बस 200 रुपये में मिलेगा 14 OTT ऐप्स का सब्स्क्रिप्शन

Best phone under 10000: 4GB तक RAM और 6000mAh तक बैटरी वाले सस्ते फोन, कीमत है 10000 रुपये से कम

Free Fire World Series (FFWS) में ये टीमें होंगी शामिल, जानें पूरा शेड्यूल और फॉर्मेट

एयरबैग के साथ लॉन्च हुई 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users
Telecom
Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users
India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026
WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats

Apps

WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats
Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

Mobiles

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers