Reliance Jio announces Rs 2,121 prepaid plan: Key benefits

Reliance Jio has quietly launched a new long term prepaid plan priced at Rs 2,121. The leading telecom service provider in the country has removed the New Year 2020 offer. The new Rs 2,121 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 2,020 recharge. As part of its tariff hike, Reliance Jio had announced Rs 2,199 long term tariff plan early this year. With the New Year 2020 offer, the plan became affordable at Rs 2,020. Now, the annual plan is being shelved for a new Rs 2,121 prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 prepaid plan: A look at benefits

As mentioned before, the new Rs 2,121 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offers the same benefits as the outgoing Rs 2,020 plan. You get unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and FUP limit on non-Jio calls. There is 1.5GB daily data, SMS and subscription to Jio apps. Reliance Jio has also reduced the validity by 29 days. This new plan comes with validity of 336 days as opposed to 365 days validity offered with the New Year offer.

With Rs 2,121 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio is offering 12,000 non-Jio minutes. Customers get 1.5GB daily benefits, which translates to 504GB during the validity period. Once Jio users consume the 1.5GB allotted data during the day, they will be able to continue browsing at a reduced speed of 64kbps. The plans, of course, come with subscription to apps like JioTV and JioCinema as well. While Reliance Jio was expected to remove the New Year offer, it was not expected to raise the tariff.

The plan would have made sense even at the standard price of Rs 2,199 with validity of 365 days. In comparison, Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer yearly plans priced at Rs 2,398 and Rs 2,399 respectively. It is still not clear whether Jio plans to add any new annual plan to its offering. There are also reports of telecom operators planning a second round of tariff hike. We could see Airtel and Vodafone react to this offer in the coming days.