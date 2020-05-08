Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits

Reliance Jio has introduced an all-new Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan with 2GB per day data benefits and more. The company already offers Rs 2,121 annual plan with 1.5GB daily data, SMS and subscription to Jio apps. Similarly, the latest one also added to the list of plans. Instead of 1.5GB per day, this one offers 2GB per day high-speed data, which translates to 730GB distributed across the offer period of 365 days. After which consumers will be able to continue browsing at a reduced speed of 64kbps. The plans, of course, come with subscription to apps like JioTV and JioCinema as well. Also Read - Jio Platforms gets third investment in three weeks; PE firm Vista invests Rs 11,367 crore

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan

As mentioned before, the new Rs 2,399 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offers the same benefits as a monthly 2GB per day plan, but for full one year. You get unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and FUP limit on non-Jio calls. There is 2B daily data, SMS and subscription to Jio apps. Reliance Jio has kept the validity of 365 days instead of 336 days offered with Rs 2,121 plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio के 28 दिन वैलिडिटी वाले प्लान, मिलेगा 84GB डाटा और कॉलिंग बेनिफिट्स

Also Read - Jio Phone यूजर्स को जल्द मिलेगी आरोग्य सेतू (Aarogya Setu) एप

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer Rs 2,398 and Rs 2,399 annual plans respectively with 1.5GB per day data along with unlimited voice and SMS.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 prepaid plan

With Rs 2,121 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio is offering 12,000 non-Jio minutes. Customers get 1.5GB daily benefits, which translates to 504GB during the validity period. Once Jio users consume the 1.5GB allotted data during the day, they will be able to continue browsing at a reduced speed of 64kbps. You get unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and FUP limit on non-Jio calls.