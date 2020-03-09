Reliance Jio announces Rs 4,999 long term prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has quietly introduced a new long-term plan for its mobile subscribers. The tariff plan is the second long-term plan that offers validity for nearly a year. As part of tariff revision, telecom operators have been making major revamp across their plans and offerings. Now, Jio has added a new plan to its long-term offering. With the long term plan, Reliance Jio subscribers can recharge their number once and not worry about getting a recharge for another year.

Reliance Jio Rs 4,999 long term plan: Key benefits and Comparison

The new long term prepaid plan from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 4,999. The prepaid plan comes with validity of 360 days, which makes it an annual prepaid offering. Reliance Jio considers 28 days as monthly plan and as a result, its annual plan offers 336 days of validity. With 360 days validity, the long term plan is definitely a better bet. With this plan, Reliance Jio subscribers get data benefits of 350GB. This is not a daily data benefit plan and instead offered through the validity period.

The data offering is unlimited and after consumption of 350GB, the speed will drop to 64kbps. Other offers include unlimited calling between Jio networks. There are also 12,000 minutes of free calls from Jio to non-Jio networks. Customers also get 100 SMS per day and free subscription to Jio applications like Jio Cinema, Jio TV, etc.

Reliance Jio offers another annual plan priced at Rs 2,121, which was previously called New Year Offer. This plan has been revised to Rs 2,121 and comes with validity of 336 days. With this plan, customers get 1.5GB data per day, which means total data benefit of 504GB. After 1.5GB, the speed will be capped at 64kbps. It also comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 12,000 minutes of FUP for non-Jio networks.

The plan also comes with 100 SMS per day and there is also subscription to Jio applications like Jio Cinema, Jio TV, etc. In terms of data offered, the Rs 2,121 plan sounds better. It offers more data benefits and is also cheaper. The Rs 4,999 plan costs twice but only offers 24 days of additional validity. If your priority is data plan without any daily cap then the long term plan might be apt for you. For all other customers, the Rs 2,121 plan will be the right one.