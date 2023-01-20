comscore Reliance Jio announces two new 2.5GB per day recharge plan
The new recharge plans also offer complimentary access to Reliance Jio's suite of services, such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.

Reliance Jio has launched two new recharge plans for prepaid users. These plans are meant for users who want high data value for streaming movies and shows, among others. There is a new Rs 349 plan and a new Rs 899 plan, both offering 2.5GB daily data. But this data limit is applicable to users on the 4G network. If you have been invited to the Jio Welcome Offer and you live in a 5G area, you will be able to enjoy unlimited 5G internet as long as your phone is latched to the 5G network. Also Read - Apple HomePod mini and iMac receive a price increase in India

The new plans also offer complimentary access to Reliance Jio’s suite of services, such as JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Other services, such as JioSaavn — which is the music streaming service previously known as Saavn — will require you to subscribe for premium features. Since you will likely use all that data on streaming, you can consider the JioSaavn service for music. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 design, key features revealed ahead of launch

Jio Rs 349 plan

Under the Jio Rs 349 plan, subscribers will get 2.5GB of data per day for a validity of 30 days. This is high-speed data, so when you exhaust this limit, the speeds for your plan for the day will reduce to 64Kbps. You get unlimited calling to local and national numbers, as well as roaming services under this plan. As we mentioned, if the Jio Welcome Offer is activated on your number, you will be able to use Jio True 5G services for free. Also Read - GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now available on Steam, Rockstar Publisher sale

Jio Rs 899 plan

This plan is for users who want a higher validity. The 2.5GB data benefit is available in this plan but for 90 days. The total data value of this plan is 225GB. You get unlimited calling and roaming in this plan. When you exhaust the limit, the speeds will be lowered to 64Kbps unless you recharge your number with an Add-On plan. If you have the Jio Welcome Offer available on your number, you will be able to use 5G services without paying anything extra.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2023 8:52 PM IST
