Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB 4G data vouchers | BGR India
Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB Work From Home 4G data vouchers for Rs 251

The new 50GB 4G data vouchers by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will not have any daily cap on usage.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 10:09 AM IST
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have been continuously rolling out new plans that can help people who are in lockdown and hence, working from home. The telcos have in the recent past launched data vouchers that help these people. Also Read - Reliance JioMart grocery service is now Live; starts taking orders in 200 cities

For instance, Reliance Jio even doubled the data amount on its existing vouchers for the same price. Now Reliance Jio and Airtel are bringing a new 4G data voucher into play, which will give users 50GB data. Check it out. Also Read - Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion; Here is everything we know

Reliance Jio Rs 251 ‘Work from home’ 4G Data Voucher

The Reliance Jio Work From Home 4G Data Voucher will consist of three new recharge options. The most expensive of these is the Rs 251 voucher that offers 50GB data with no daily cap. The voucher is applicable for 30 days, and not until the validity of your existing plan. Also, note that the plan brings only data benefits and no extra perks like extra Jio-to-Non-Jio calling minutes. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

The two other plans come in at Rs 151 and Rs 201. The cheapest one at Rs 151 data plan comes with 30GB data benefits. This also will last for a validity of 30 days from the day of recharge. The other voucher is the Rs 201 voucher which gives users 40GB data for 30 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 251 Data Voucher

Just like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has also been offering users a number of recharge options during these tough times. The telco recently announced its Rs 251 4G Data Voucher worth 50GB data. The data has again no daily cap or limit. However, one extra perk is that the validity of this plan is the same as the validity of the user’s existing plan.

Airtel offering 50GB data with Rs 251 data voucher: All you need to know

Airtel offering 50GB data with Rs 251 data voucher: All you need to know

Note that the Rs 251 data voucher by Bharti Airtel is available for recharge only via third-party recharge portals. These include Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, and so on. Bharti Airtel has also changed some of the older 4G data vouchers. The Rs 98 voucher, which gave users 6GB data for 28 days now provides 12GB data for as long as your existing plan lasts.

  • Published Date: May 25, 2020 10:09 AM IST

