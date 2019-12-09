comscore Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans
Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans; offers up to 28 days validity, unlimited calling and more

The new plans from Reliance Jio offer unlimited on-net calling, along with data benefits. Here is all you need to know about Reliance Jio prepaid plans.

  Published: December 9, 2019 11:08 AM IST
Last week, major telcos like Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel hiked their prepaid plan tariffs by up to 42 percent. The new plans come with only unlimited on-net calling. However, Airtel and Vodafone were quick of offer unlimited calling to call operators without any FUP. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio reintroduced Rs 98 and Rs 149 prepaid plans. Here is a look at the benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan

This is one of the affordable plans from Reliance Jio. It is a little different compared to the benefits that the earlier plan used to offer. Instead of daily data, you now get fixed data valid through the month. Subscribers get unlimited Jio to Jio (on-net) calling without any FUP. For calls to another network, IUC of 6 paise per minute will be charged. Users can make top-up recharges starting at Rs 10 to get the talk time.

Talking about internet, the plan comes with 2GB of fixed data. The validity of Rs 98 plan is 28 days. Subscribers also get 300 free SMS during the validity period. TelecomTalk was one of the first to report about this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

This prepaid plan comes with 1GB daily high speed data and 100 free local and national SMS daily. The plan comes with a reduced validity of 24 days. This means, over the validity period, you can download up to 24GB data.

While Jio to Jio calling is unlimited, you get 300 minutes of FUP for calling to other networks. After the free minutes are expired, subscribers will be charged 6 paise per minute for calls made to other network.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2019 11:08 AM IST

