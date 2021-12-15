comscore Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate
News

Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate

Telecom

Reliance Jio silently launches Re 1 affordable prepaid plan that bundle 100MB high-speed data, and 30 days validity.

Reliance-Jio

Jio’s launch of the cheapest plan is taking the internet by storm. The new prepaid recharge plan only costs Re 1 and it is the first, and the most affordable plan from the telecom major to have been introduced to the subscribers. Also Read - JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

The new Jio Re 1 prepaid pack comes with a validity of 30 days and 100MB data benefit. Although the validity doesn’t seem to be proportional to data benefit, it will be useful for those users who use the internet once in a while. At the time of writing, the new plan couldn’t be found on the website, but it is listed on the app. As per the TelecomTalk report, once consumer consumes the 100MB data, they will get 64Kbps internet browsing speed. Also Read - Reliance Jio silently launches its cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 119: Data benefits, unlimited calls, more

How to recharge Jio Re 1 prepaid plan?

If you are not much into internet surfing and want to check a few important emails in between, you can get this cheap prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. Here’s how to activate the Reliance Jio Re 1 prepaid pack. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-idea: The best plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity

-Open the Myjio app on your device.

-On the top row search for the ‘Value’ section.

-Then tap on the ‘Other Plans’ option.

-Under this, you will find Jio’s new Re 1 cheap prepaid pack.

jio-re1-plan

With this new add-on, it makes the homegrown telecom provider be the first in the country to bring such an affordable plan. On a related note, Jio silently launched a cheap prepaid plan of Rs 119 which is basically the previous Rs 98 prepaid plan. The plan bundle 1.5GB of data, unlimited voice calls for a validity of 14 days. The Rs 98 plan had a validity of 28 days. That said, all the leading telcos in India recently increased the tariff of the prepaid plans by up to 25 percent. With the change, the price of prepaid packs has gone up to Rs 500.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 3:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 15, 2021 3:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station
News
Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station
Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Apps

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888

Mobiles

Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888

Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera, RAM and storage details tipped

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera, RAM and storage details tipped

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

How To

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it
Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate
Reliance Jio silently launches its cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 119

Telecom

Reliance Jio silently launches its cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 119
Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

Telecom

Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-idea: The best plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-idea: The best plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर लगाएं Christmas Hat, बस फॉलो करने होंगे ये आसान स्टेप्स

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगी MP40 Predatory Cobra गन स्किन, जानिए आसान तरीका

Tecno Spark 8T हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे हैं फीचर्स

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया पहला फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Find N, जानें क्या है खास?

BGMI डिवाइस बैन फीचर आया तो क्या होगा? सिर्फ एक गलती के बाद आपके फोन में कभी नहीं चलेगा गेम

Latest Videos

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It

News

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It
Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it
How To
JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it
Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

News

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station
Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Apps

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason
Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888

Mobiles

Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888
JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022

Apps

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers