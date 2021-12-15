Jio’s launch of the cheapest plan is taking the internet by storm. The new prepaid recharge plan only costs Re 1 and it is the first, and the most affordable plan from the telecom major to have been introduced to the subscribers. Also Read - JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

The new Jio Re 1 prepaid pack comes with a validity of 30 days and 100MB data benefit. Although the validity doesn't seem to be proportional to data benefit, it will be useful for those users who use the internet once in a while. At the time of writing, the new plan couldn't be found on the website, but it is listed on the app. As per the TelecomTalk report, once consumer consumes the 100MB data, they will get 64Kbps internet browsing speed.

How to recharge Jio Re 1 prepaid plan?

If you are not much into internet surfing and want to check a few important emails in between, you can get this cheap prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. Here's how to activate the Reliance Jio Re 1 prepaid pack.

-Open the Myjio app on your device.

-On the top row search for the ‘Value’ section.

-Then tap on the ‘Other Plans’ option.

-Under this, you will find Jio’s new Re 1 cheap prepaid pack.

With this new add-on, it makes the homegrown telecom provider be the first in the country to bring such an affordable plan. On a related note, Jio silently launched a cheap prepaid plan of Rs 119 which is basically the previous Rs 98 prepaid plan. The plan bundle 1.5GB of data, unlimited voice calls for a validity of 14 days. The Rs 98 plan had a validity of 28 days. That said, all the leading telcos in India recently increased the tariff of the prepaid plans by up to 25 percent. With the change, the price of prepaid packs has gone up to Rs 500.