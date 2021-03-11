Network speed tracker Ookla has released its Q4 2020 report for broadband and mobile network performance in India. In the report, the company stated that Reliance Jio is the fastest broadband network provider in the country. In addition, it states that Vi (Vodafone-idea) had the fastest mobile download speeds. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces tags for super value, trending, and best seller prepaid plans

The report also revealed that among all South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, India managed to gain the top spot when it comes to fixed broadband speeds. However, the country ranked behind other SAARC countries in mobile speeds. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

Broadband speeds

According to the report, Reliance Jio managed to have the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband with a rating of 3.7. ACT Fibernet gained the second spot on the list followed by Airtel and Excitel. Also Read - BSNL Rs 399 prepaid plan offers more validity than Jio, Airtel, Vi: All 4 plans compared

BSNL had the slowest download speed, however, Hathway had the lowest rating on the list, due to low customer satisfaction.

Overall, India led the fastest download speeds over fixed broadband through 2020 compared to all of the SAARC countries. The lead was gained thanks to the robust fiber line deployment since Q2 2020.

Mobile data speeds

Vi led the pack of all telecom service providers in India in terms of mean mobile download speeds during Q4 2020. Bharti Airtel managed to gain a similar rating of 3.1 but received a lower NPS score. Reliance Jio came in third position with a rating of 2.9.

India in the data speed index for SAARC countries ranked at the third last position throughout 2020, with Afghanistan having the slowest mean mobile download speeds. The Maldives was the only SAARC country with active 5G networks.

The report also detailed the country’s 5G rollout roadmap, which it expects to roll out by late 2021 or early 2022. However, it has cautioned that the new LTE and 5G technologies will not be able to provide users with the ultra-fast speeds and low latency that providers are promising if sufficient wireless spectrum is not made available.