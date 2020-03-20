comscore Reliance Jio data vouchers to offer double data: Check details | BGR India
Reliance Jio data vouchers now offer double data, extra Jio to non-Jio calling minutes

The upgraded Reliance Jio data vouchers are the Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and the Rs 101 packs. These will now offer twice the amount of data as before with extra perks.

  • Published: March 20, 2020 8:43 AM IST
There is good news for Reliance Jio users, especially those who frequently exhaust their daily data and resort to data booster recharges. Telecom provider Reliance Jio has recently upgraded all its 4G data vouchers to offer twice as much data to users. These data vouchers were especially useful when people ran out of their daily data limits. Further, Jio is also offering additional minutes for Jio to Non-Jio calls. This was not a part of the data boosters before.

The upgraded data vouchers are Rs 11. Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 packs. However, Reliance Jio’s Rs 251 cricket pack remains the same after the changes. All four data vouchers are now offering 100 percent extra data at the same price. Here are the benefits offered by each data plan in further detail.

Reliance Jio Rs 11, Jio Rs 21 data voucher

The Reliance Jio Rs 11 data voucher previously gave users 400MB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 11 data voucher gives users 800MB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 75 extra minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.  The Reliance Jio Rs 21 data voucher previously gave users 1GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 21 data voucher gives users 2GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 200 extra minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.

Jio Rs 51, Jio Rs 101 data voucher

The Reliance Jio Rs 51 data voucher previously gave users 3GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 51 data voucher gives users 6GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 500 extra minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. The Reliance Jio Rs 101 data voucher previously gave users 6GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 101 data voucher gives users 12GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 1,000 extra minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.

The double data benefits coupled with the extra Jio to non-Jio calling offers have made the Jio data vouchers more appealing to customers. In other news, Reliance Jio also brought back its Rs 4,999 long term validity plan. The plan offers 350GB data, free unlimited Jio to Jio calls and up to 12,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. It also offers 100 SMS per day.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 8:43 AM IST

