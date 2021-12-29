comscore Reliance Jio cheapest plan worth Re 1 discontinued: Here are the details
Reliance Jio discontinues its cheapest prepaid plan: Here are the details

Reliance Jio Re 1 plan: While we do not know the specific reason behind the discontinuation of the plan, it is likely that Jio was only testing the plan. The operator supposedly only wanted to check whether customers like such emergency data plans or not.

Reliance Jio recently launched its cheapest prepaid plan worth Re 1. Just a day after the launch, Jio revised the offerings. Now the telecom operator has discontinued the recharge plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio warns millions of users against e-KYC scams: What is it, how to stay safe

At the launch, the Jio Re 1 was listed with 100MB of high-speed data for a validity period of 30 days. Just a day later, the plan was revised with 10MB of high-speed data with a validity of just 1 day. Until now, the plan was listed on the Jio app as well as on the official website. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Top value for money prepaid plans under Rs 300

In the latest development, the cheapest Jio plan has been removed. The Re 1 prepaid plan, mostly used for emergencies, has been discontinued without any valid reason behind it. The plan has been delisted from both the app as well as the website. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 2,545 Happy New year plan comes with extra validity: Check details

While we do not know the specific reason behind the discontinuation of the plan, it is likely that Jio was only testing the plan. The telecom operator supposedly only wanted to check whether customers like such emergency data plans or not.

The telco is trying its level best to lure customers with all sorts of initiatives. Recently, the company revised the validity of the Rs 2545 annual prepaid plan Under the Happy New Year 2022 offer, the Rs 2545 recharge plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, access to a suite of Jio apps, and much more for a validity period of 365 days or one full year.

The offer is valid on recharges until January 2, 2022. Originally, the Rs 2545 plan offers the benefits for a period of 336 days. The Happy New Year offer is listed on the website as well as the application.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 5:31 PM IST

