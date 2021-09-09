comscore Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 39 and Rs 69 prepaid plans in India ahead of JioPhone Next release
Ahead of JioPhone Next official release, Reliance Jio has silently discontinued two of its cheapest plans in India including Rs 39 and Rs 69. Check full details here.

Reliance Jio discontinues two of its cheapest prepaid recharge plans in India including Rs 39 and Rs 69. The telecom operator has removed both these plans from the official website as well. Jio silently discontinues these plans a day before the release of the most anticipated JioPhone Next 4G smartphone. Also Read - JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

While Jio hasn’t revealed the reason behind discontinuing these recharge plans. Since the JioPhone Next is releasing tomorrow, we can expect the company to release newer plans alongside the smartphone. For the unaware, Reliance Jio already offers several JioPhone plans in the country including Rs 749, Rs 185, Rs 155, Rs 125 and Rs 75. These JioPhone plans have been available for several months now. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

Reliance Jio Rs 39 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio Rs 39 prepaid plan offers 100MB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS. The recharge plan comes with a validity of 14 days. Similar to all other Jio plans, this one also offers access to Jio apps including JioCinema, JioSaavan, among others. Also Read - JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report

Reliance Jio Rs 69 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio Rs 69 prepaid plan offers 0.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 14 days. Under this plan as well, Jio provides access to all Jio apps including JioCinema, MyJio, JioSaavan, among others.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans launched

Jio recently launched four new plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. These plans include Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 888 and Rs 2,599.

-Jio Rs 499 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and access to all Jio apps. It offers a validity of 28 days.

-Jio Rs 666 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day, 100SMS per day and access to Jio apps. The plan comes with validity of 56 days.

-Jio Rs 888 plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, access to Jio apps and a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. It comes with  validity of 84 days.

-Jio Rs 2599 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls and access to Jio network. This plan comes with validity of 365 days.

 

  • Published Date: September 9, 2021 2:42 PM IST

