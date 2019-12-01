comscore Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices by 40%; details
Reliance Jio follows Airtel and Vodafone Idea, hikes prepaid plan prices by 40%

While Airtel and Vodafone will have new prepaid plans going live on December 3, Reliance Jio will reveal plans on December 6.

  Published: December 1, 2019 8:05 PM IST
It has been an interesting day today. First Vodafone Idea revealed new prepaid plans that see a hike of 42 percent. Later, even Airtel revealed its prepaid plans with 42 percent hike. Now, Reliance Jio has revealed new all-in-one plans that will come with unlimited voice and data. Jio prepaid plans will see a hike of 42 percent and will go live on December 6.

“Jio will be introducing new ‘all-in-one’ plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from 6th December 2019,” the company said.

“Although, the new ‘all-in-one’ plans will be priced up to 40 percent higher, staying true to its promise of being ‘customer-first’, Jio customers will get up to 300 percent more benefits,” the company added.

Reliance Jio current All-In-One Plans

With all-in-one plans, Reliance Jio users will get unlimited plans with all services in a single plan. The company is introducing three plans that differ mainly in terms of validity. With the new plans, Reliance Jio customers will get 2GB data everyday and unlimited calling on Jio network. There is also unlimited calling on other networks with a fair usage policy of 1,000 minutes. This all-in-one plan is better than others where customers got only 600 minutes on other networks.

The basic all-in-one plan is priced at Rs 222 and it comes with a validity of one month. There is also Rs 222 and Rs 333 plans that offer validity of two and three months respectively. The benefit remains the same across all the three plans. The leading telco claims that these plans are 20 to 50 percent cheaper than existing competition. Customers can even upgrade for a month by making additional payment of Rs 111 over their base plan.

