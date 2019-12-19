Reliance Jio has revised its Rs 199 Jio Fiber prepaid plan. This Jio Fiber plan comes with a validity period of seven days. This is a combo Jio Fiber plan, which now gives you a whopping 1000GB data at 100Mbps. Apart from this, you also get unlimited voice calling benefits for seven days.

It is worth noting that the Rs 199 Reliance Jio Fiber plan was earlier giving only 100GB of data at 100Mbps along with the same voice calling benefits. The speed after FUP remains unchanged. Notably, after taxes and GST, you will end up paying Rs 234.82. If you are interested in this plan, then you can head over to the company’s website or check the combo plan on the MyJio app. DreamDTH reported that the plan is called as Jio Fiber RC199 Unlimited 1TB.

Separately, it was recently reported that Reliance Jio has defined a speed limit for users to upload on the JioFiber connection. The telco’s broadband services, JioFiber, is popular for its high-speed internet ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. It offers great pricing for the JioFiber connection and bundles more benefits than the other broadband players in the segment.

A few Twitter users posted about the speed limit for uploads on JioFiber. It’s been said that Reliance Jio has kept the limit on the upload speeds to one-tenth (1/10th) of the download speed. This means that a user with 1Gbps JioFiber plan will be entitled to the 100Mbps upload speed only. It is a massive setback for consumers who opted for JioFiber because of the uploading content on high speed.

For example, a person who opted for a 100Mbps plan, because it could upload with the same speed, will now only get 10Mbps for the upload. JioFiber plans start from Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month. These plans also offer speeds starting from 100Mbps, up to 1 Gbps along with numerous “specialized services”. The services include gaming, home network sharing, video calling and conferencing, device security, and more.