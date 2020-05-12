comscore Reliance Jio giving free unlimited call benefits for one day, here's why
  Reliance Jio giving free unlimited Jio-to-Jio call benefits for one day, here's why
Reliance Jio giving free unlimited Jio-to-Jio call benefits for one day, here's why

Reliance Jio is offering a free prepaid plan, which gives free unlimited Jio-to-Jio call benefits to its subscribers for 24 hours. Read on to know more.

  Published: May 12, 2020 3:54 PM IST
Reliance Jio is reportedly giving free unlimited Jio-to-Jio call benefits to its subscribers. The telecom operator is only offering this call benefit for 24 hours. This is a free prepaid plan from Reliance Jio, which is called Grace plan. It is important to note that one will only be able to see this free unlimited call benefit when there existing Jio prepaid plan is expired.

With this prepaid plan, Reliance Jio wants to offer relief to its customers who aren’t able to recharge their Jio mobile number instantly. Several users will appreciate this effort as the free calling benefit will help them during the lockdown if there are any restrictions and they are not able to recharge. Unfortunately, the company is not offering free call benefits to any network.

Do note that, during the grace plan’s validity, you will have to recharge your Jio mobile number to avoid deactivation of services. In case you haven’t taken a note of it, Reliance Jio’s grace plan validity is just 24 hours. The telecom operator hasn’t yet informed about this plan, but one of the folks at OnlyTech spotted this free Jio prepaid plan.

In other news, Reliance Jio recently introduced three new “Work From Home” prepaid plans. These include Rs 151, Rs 201, and Rs 251 Jio plan. To begin with, the Rs 151 Jio add-on pack comes with 30GB of data in total without daily limits on usage. The Rs 201 pack offers 40GB of total data without any daily limit like the Rs 151 plan. The last plan of Rs 251 data add-on is essentially a revised version of the plan offered in March. It now comes with 50GB total data instead of 112GB data divided across 56 days.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 3:54 PM IST

