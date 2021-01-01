comscore Good news Jio users, all calls to Airtel, Vodafone will be free from today
Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today

Reliance Jio announces Happy New Year 2021 gift for its. All outgoing calls to networks like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL will be free from today, January 1.

Reliance Jio happy new year 2021 free outgoing calls

There’s a good news for Reliance Jio users this new year. Starting today, January 1, 2021, Jio users will not be charged for outgoing voice calls to other networks. Till last night, December 31, 2020, all Jio calls to any other network including Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL and others were charged. Outgoing calls from Jio to Jio number were completely free of cost. Also Read - All Jio to non-Jio voice calls to be free from January 1, 2021

On Thursday, telecom major Reliance Jio announced to wave off interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls. “As per directions of the Hon’ble Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (“TRAI”), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1st January 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls,” Reliance Jio noted in an official press release. Also Read - Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament for Indian gamers

To recollect, in September 2019, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) extended the timeline for implementation of IUC on mobile-to-mobile calls beyond January 1, 2020. Following this, Reliance Jio started charging its users for off-net voice calls. In simple words, all Jio calls to any other network were charged. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best 56 days prepaid plans under Rs 500

While Jio started charging for voice calls, competitors like Airtel and Vodafone-Idea continued to offer free outgoing voice calls to other networks. The latest move by Reliance Jio is probably to take on the likes of its competition and garner more and more users onboard.

In an official press note the telecom operator said, “Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network.”

  Published Date: January 1, 2021 9:55 AM IST

Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today
Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today
How to create your own Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs

How to create your own Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs
Here's how Twitterati are bidding goodbye to 2020 with memes

Here's how Twitterati are bidding goodbye to 2020 with memes
Redmi cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone leaked

Redmi cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone leaked
Beware! This fake Instagram 'Top 9' trend app can delete your account

Beware! This fake Instagram 'Top 9' trend app can delete your account

