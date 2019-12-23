Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer announced

New year is just around the corner, and ahead of Christmas, Reliance Jio has announced its New Year offer. The telecom operator has two offers – one for smartphone users and other for JioPhone users. Here is all you need to know.

Happy New Year Offer detailed

To begin with, the first offer from Jio is for smartphone users. Under this offer, Reliance Jio has introduced a long-term, prepaid recharge plan. Available for Rs 2,020, the prepaid plan offers a validity of 365 days. The plan will be available starting December 24.

In terms of benefits, users will get unlimited Jio to Jio calling, and limited voice minutes to other operators. Once the FUP of outgoing voice calls is reached, users will be charged 6 paise per minute for voice calls. In terms of data, users will get 1.5GB per day. This means, throughout the year, users will get to download up to 547.5GB data. Also, once the daily download limit is reached, speed will be throttled to 64kbps. Besides, SMS benefits and complimentary access to Jio app suite will be on offer.

Reliance JioPhone offer detailed

The other offer is for JioPhone users. On paying Rs 2,020, users will get a JioPhone for free. Users will also get 12 months free service with call and data benefits. These include unlimited voice calls to Reliance Jio users, and 6 paise per second to other operators after a certain daily limit.

JioPhone users will also get 500MB data daily. Once the daily data is exhausted, users can continue with unlimited downloads at a reduced speed of 64kbps. Users will get a total of 168GB data over the validity period of 12 months. Jio has also noted that one month means a period of 28 days. This means, the pack will be valid for 336 days, instead of 365 days. Users will also get complimentary access to Jio app suite. SMS benefits are also included as a part of this offer.