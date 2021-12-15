comscore Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI
  Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November
Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November

According to the data released by TRAI for November, the average 4G download speed of Jio was measured at 24.1 Mbps. The data saw a jump of 2.2 Mbps compared to the October month.

The country’s largest telecom company Reliance Jio has regained the top rank among 4G service providers with a download speed of 24.1 megabits per second (Mbps) in November. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released the figures for November. Also Read - JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

According to the data released by TRAI for November, the average 4G download speed of Jio was measured at 24.1 Mbps. The data saw a jump of 2.2 Mbps compared to the October month. Jio’s average 4G speed was 21.9 Mbps in October. Other telecom companies, including Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, also witnessed an increase in 4G speed. Also Read - Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate

Good download speed makes it easier for customers to access content available on the Internet, while better upload speeds allow them to send data or photos to their acquaintances faster. Airtel’s best upload speed was 5.6 Mbps in November, while Jio clocked 7.1 Mbps in five months. Also Read - Reliance Jio silently launches its cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 119: Data benefits, unlimited calls, more

Jio’s 4G speed was 10.2 Mbps in November, more than Airtel and VI. Reliance Jio has consistently held the number one position in average 4G download speeds for several years. Talking about Airtel, the telco has remained at number three for the last several months in a row.

According to the data for October, Mukesh Ambani’s telecom company Reliance Jio’s speed was 21.9 megabit per second in the 4G service provider segment in the high average data download speed. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have improved their performance in terms of download speed, thereby reducing the gap with the Jio network.

TRAI calculates the average speed based on real-time data collected with the help of the MySpeed application.

  Published Date: December 15, 2021 6:06 PM IST

