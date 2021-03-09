comscore Reliance Jio introduces prepaid plan tags super value, trending, best seller plan
Reliance Jio has introduced new prepaid plan tags to help its users make informed decisions regarding their next recharge.

Reliance Jio has updated its site structure, which now shows tags alongside prepaid plans. These tags include Best Sellers, Super Value and Trending. With these, the company aims to help its customers make informed decisions regarding their next recharge. These tags were first spotted by Telecom Talk. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

The Super Value tag indicates the plans that offer the best value for money benefits to users. The Best Seller tag comes up next to the most popular prepaid plans that customers subscribe too. Lastly, the Trending tag is added next to the plans that currently have the highest demand. Also Read - BSNL Rs 399 prepaid plan offers more validity than Jio, Airtel, Vi: All 4 plans compared

As of now, Jio has tagged four prepaid plans as the Best Sellers including the Rs 199, Rs 555, Rs  599 and Rs 2,399 prepaid plans. The Rs 249 and Rs 2,599 prepaid plans have been tagged as Super Value plans. Lastly, the Rs 349 plan has been tagged under the Trending banner. Also Read - MyJio Android app reportedly showing full screen ads, violating Google policies

Reliance Jio Super Value plans

Under the Rs 249 plan, the company offers customers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling benefit and 100 SMSes per day. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Under the Rs 2,599 plan, the company offers 2GB of daily data along with 10GB of additional data for 365 days. The plan includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio Best Seller plans

The Rs 199 and Rs 555 plans offer 1.5GB of daily high-speed data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. The Rs 199 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, whereas, the Rs 555 plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

The Rs 599 and the Rs 2,399 plans offer customers 2GB of daily data with unlimited voice calling and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. The Rs 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days. Whereas, the Rs 2,399 plan comes with 365 days of validity.

Reliance Jio Trending plans

Under the Rs 349 prepaid plan, the company provides customers with 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls and 100 daily SMSes for 28 days.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2021 3:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2021 3:50 PM IST

