How Jio s Rs 2,999 plan compares with Vi, Airtel

News

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2,999 plan with 912.5GB of data: How it compares with Airtel, Vi

Telecom

Contrary to this, Vi's Rs 2,899 prepaid plan offers a total of 547.5GB of data, while Airtel's Rs 2,999 plan offers a total of 730GB of data in a span of 365 days.

reliance jio prepaid plan

Reliance Jio ahead of the New Year had introduced the Happy New Year plan that offered 1.5GB of daily data for a span of 365 days along with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day and a free subscription to Jio Apps. In total, this plan offered 547.5GB of data in a year. Now, around three weeks later, the company has introduced a prepaid plan worth Rs 2,999. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches a new prepaid plan with 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls

Jio’s newly introduced plan takes its Happy New Year prepaid plan a step further by offering 2.5GB of daily data. This prepaid plan also comes with a validity of 365 days and in total it offers 912.5GB of data. Notably, when the 2.5GB of high speed data ends, the speed of the network will drop to 64Kbps. In addition to data benefits, Reliance Jio’s Rs 2,999 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day along with subscription to Jio apps, which includes JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Also Read - Reliance Jio’s New Year gift for users available till tomorrow: Here’s how to avail it

Notably, the introduction of the Rs 2,999 follows the introduction of the Rs 719 prepaid plan that offers 2GB of daily data for a span of 84 days. In total, this plan offers 168GB of data for a span of 84 days. Additionally, it offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and free subscription to Jio apps. It also offers a Jio Mart maha cashback offer as a part of which Jio users will get a 20% discount on the purchases made at Jio Mart. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches new Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check plan details

How Jio’s Rs 2,999 plan compares with top annual plans by Vi and Airtel

Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, offers a Rs 2,899 prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB of daily data for a span of 365 days, which totals to 547.5GB of data. In addition to this, Vi’s Rs 2,899 plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, weekend data rollover facility and free subscription to Vi TV and movies.

Similarly, Bharti Airtel offers a prepaid worth Rs 2,999 that offers 2GB of daily data for a span of 365 days. In total, this plan offers 730GB of data. It also offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, 30-day free subscription of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, three months free subscription of Apollo 24|7 Circle, free online courses at Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharges, and free Wynk Music subscription.

  Published Date: January 10, 2022 4:20 PM IST

Best Sellers