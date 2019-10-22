Reliance Jio introduces three new all-in-one plans with 1000 offnet minutes

Reliance Jio has introduced three new all-in-one packs to appease its customers. The Mukesh Ambani-led company recently announced that it will start charging its customers for calls on other networks. The company decided to pass on interconnect charges to customers, thus ending free calls on other networks. In order to avoid additional charges, Reliance Jio customers needed to make additional recharge that added free minutes to calls on other network. Now, the leading mobile operator is making it even more simpler with all-in-one plans.

Reliance Jio All-In-One Plans: All you need to know

With all-in-one plans, Reliance Jio users will get unlimited plans with all services in a single plan. The company is introducing three plans that differ mainly in terms of validity. With the new plans, Reliance Jio customers will get 2GB data everyday and unlimited calling on Jio network. There is also unlimited calling on other networks with a fair usage policy of 1,000 minutes. This all-in-one plan is better than others where customers got only 600 minutes on other networks.

The basic all-in-one plan is priced at Rs 222 and it comes with a validity of one month. There is also Rs 222 and Rs 333 plans that offer validity of two and three months respectively. The benefit remains the same across all the three plans. The leading telco claims that these plans are 20 to 50 percent cheaper than existing competition. Customers can even upgrade for a month by making additional payment of Rs 111 over their base plan.

Here is how it compares to Reliance Jio’s existing plans

Reliance Jio has also revised the pricing of its existing 2GB data per day plans. The three month pack will now cost Rs 444 instead of Rs 448 and will offer additional 1000 minutes of offnet IUC minutes, which is reportedly worth Rs 80 separately. The two month pack will now cost Rs 333 against Rs 396 and offer 1000 additional 1000 offnet IUC minutes. It is clear that Jio’s all-in-one plans offer better value by being cheaper and offering same calling benefits.