Reliance Jio is giving 2GB daily data free for 4 days: Check offer

Reliance Jio prepaid customers are getting 2GB free data per day under 'Jio Data Pack' for four days.

  • Published: April 29, 2020 11:20 AM IST
Reliance Jio has once again started crediting 2GB daily data under ‘Jio Data Pack‘ this month. Earlier, the limited period offer was credited to users’ account last month without any intimation. Jio has now started crediting the same pack with the same data benefit. It is being offered randomly to some users’ prepaid account with four days validity. Also Read - Reliance Jio यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी: Jio Data Pack के तहत फ्री मिल रहा है डेली 2GB डाटा

Jio prepaid customers are getting 2GB free data per day under ‘Jio Data Pack’ for four days (total 8GB) on top of their existing plan. It can be checked in MyJio app under ‘My Plans’ section. As per TelecomTalk, the ‘Jio Data Pack’ offer is credited to select users on April 27, so the expiry day would be April 30. It can vary depending upon the offer credit date. This free add-on pack from Reliance Jio only includes additional data benefits and nothing else. Also, you’ll be able to use this data once your daily FUP is exhausted. Also Read - Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service with 48-hour delivery promise

In order to check if you have received free 2GB daily data from Reliance Jio, you first need to open MyJio app. Once logged in, you click on the menu icon and tap on ‘My Plans’ option. Inside this menu, you will see Jio Data Pack marked as add-on offering. Also Read - Reliance JioTV offering double the Live TV channels than Airtel Xstream

It is not new for Jio to have such offers running. In past year, the telecom operator had many given such benefits to the prepaid customers with active Jio Prime subscription. In January too, the telco gave out extra 10GB data to its users under ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ for free. The offer was only for Jio Prime users with active data plan. The celebration pack was offered for five days depending upon user to user, and it provided additional 2GB per day (10GB in total) 4G data.

Story Timeline

