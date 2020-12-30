JioFiber broadband plans: List of all Reliance Jio JioFiber broadband plans with benefits, validity

JioFiber Broadband Plans 2020: Reliance ‘s JioFiber among the largest broadband service providers in India along with , Excitel, and more. Even though being the newest entrant in the space, it has managed to spread its network across India while gaining a huge chunk of market share. JioFiber speeds range from 30Mbps and go up to 1Gbps, and the service is bundled with the company’s own JioTV+ service, unlimited voice calling and a complimentary subscription to up to 15 OTT apps. Also Read - After Jio Fiber, now Airtel updates Xstream Fiber plans with 'Unlimited' data

The plans start at Rs 399 per month and go up to Rs 8,499 per month. The bundled include Liv, Lionsgate, NXT, hoichoi, JioCinema, Shemaroo, AltBalaji, and Voot Kids.

JioFiber Plans 2020: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity

Plans Monthly Rental Speed Data FUP Voice calling FUP OTT Apps Bronze Rs 399 30 Mbps Unlimited Unlimited calls in India N/A Silver Rs 699 100 Mbps Unlimited Unlimited calls in India N/A Gold Rs 999 150 Mbps Unlimited Unlimited calls in India 14 Apps Diamond Rs 1,499 300 Mbps Unlimited Unlimited calls in India 15 Apps Diamond+ Rs 2,499 500 Mbps Unlimited Unlimited calls in India 15 Apps Platinum Rs 3,999 1 Gbps Unlimited Unlimited calls in India 15 Apps Titanium Rs 8,499 1 Gbps Unlimited Unlimited calls in India 15 Apps

JioFiber Bronze plan

JioFiber Bronze plan is the company’s base broadband plan, priced at Rs 399. Under this plan, customers are offered truly unlimited data at a speed of 30Mbps along with unlimited calling anywhere in India. This plan has no OTT apps bundled with it.

JioFiber Silver plan

Under its Silver plan priced at Rs 699 per month, the company offers all the same benefits to its users as the Bronze plan, with 100Mbps of speed. It also does not come with any bundled OTT services.

JioFiber Gold plan

The JioFiber Gold plan is priced at Rs 999 per month. It offers customers unlimited calling and data benefits at 150Mbps of FUP speed. The plan comes bundled with 14 apps, leaving out Netflix.

JioFiber Diamond plan

JioFiber Diamond plan is priced at Rs 1,499 and offers 300Mbps of FUP speed with an unlimited data cap. It also bundled unlimited free calls and access to all of the 15 OTT platforms.

JioFiber Diamond+ plan

JioFiber Diamond+ plan raises the cost to Rs 2,499 per month and offers internet access at 500Mbps. It also bundles unlimited calling benefits and access to all five OTT apps.

JioFiber Platinum plan

JioFiber Platinum plan is priced at Rs 3,999 per month and comes bundled with unlimited data at 1 Gbps of speed FUP, unlimited calling benefits and access to all 15 OTT apps.

JioFiber Titanium plan

This is the most expensive broadband plan the company has to offer at Rs 8,499. This plan offers all customers access to all of the benefits and comes with speeds of 1 Gbps.

All of the above plans come with access to OTT services, but the tier plans of the OTT services differ. Amazon Prime and Netflix subscriptions will need to be activated via the app after the plan has been activated. The company does offer quarterly, half yearly and yearly payment facilities for the same plans at discounted rates, all of which can be viewed at its official website.