comscore Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look
News

Reliance Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Telecom

To remind you, Reliance Jio already offers five add-on plans – Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 31, Rs 51 and Rs 301 apart from these new 'Work from Home' data add-on plans.

  • Updated: May 8, 2020 7:14 PM IST
Jio Rs 11 Plan, Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has launched three new ‘Work from Home’ add-on packs in its prepaid plans porfolio. These three plans include the Rs 151 data add-on pack, Rs 201 data add-on pack, and the revised Rs 251 add-on pack. The last pack was introduced before as well during the initial days of lockdown in March. Then it had offered 2GB high-speed data per day for 56 days without any other benefits. Also Read - Reliance Jio ने पेश किया नया प्लान, मिलेगी 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी, अनलिमिडेट कॉलिंग और डाटा

To remind you, Reliance Jio already offers five add-on plans – Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 31, Rs 51 and Rs 301 apart from these plans. These add-on plans come with 0.8 GB, 1 GB, 2GB, 6GB, and 12 GB of data benefits and Jio to Non-Jio calling minutes. Anyway, lets take a look at all three new ‘Work from Home’ add-on packs. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan with 2GB per day data and more

Jio ‘Work from Home’ data add-on packs detailed

Reliance Jio Also Read - Reliance Jio के 28 दिन वैलिडिटी वाले प्लान, मिलेगा 84GB डाटा और कॉलिंग बेनिफिट्स

The Rs 151 add-on pack by Jio is listed to offer 30GB of data in total without daily limits on usage. The Rs 201 pack on the other hand offers 40GB of total data without any daily limit like the Rs 151 plan. The last plan of Rs 251 data add-on is essentially revised version the plan offered in March. It now comes with 50GB total data instead of 112GB data divided across 56 days. Another catch in these plans is that they do not come with any validity of their own, the validity of new data add-on packs remains dependent on user’s main account validity.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Further, Jio has also introduced an all-new Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan with 2GB per day data benefits and more. The company already offers Rs 2,121 annual plan with 1.5GB daily data, SMS and subscription to Jio apps. Similarly, the latest one also added to the list of plans. Instead of 1.5GB per day, this one offers 2GB per day high-speed data, which translates to 730GB distributed in the offer period of 365 days. After which consumers will be able to continue browsing at a reduced speed of 64kbps. The plans, of course, come with subscription to apps like JioTV and JioCinema as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 7:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 8, 2020 7:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day
Gaming
PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day
Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera

News

Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update

News

Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Telecom

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

Weekly Tech News Roundup

Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio Phone: Reliance Jio working with NCPI to bring UPI apps

Telecom

Jio Phone: Reliance Jio working with NCPI to bring UPI apps
Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Telecom

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look
Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Jio Platforms gets third investment in less than three weeks

News

Jio Platforms gets third investment in less than three weeks
Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Telecom

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक ने किया ओवरसाइट बोर्ड का गठन, आपत्तिजनक कंटेंट पर होगा जल्द फैसला

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया नया प्लान, मिलेगी 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी, अनलिमिडेट कॉलिंग और डाटा

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा One UI 2.1 का अपडेट

Realme ने 2000 कर्मचारियों के साथ शुरू किया स्मार्टफोन का प्रोडक्शन

Poco F2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च कंफर्म, ये होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera
News
Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro
Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Weekly Tech News Roundup
Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update

News

Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update
Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Telecom

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look