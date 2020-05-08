Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Reliance Jio has launched three new ‘Work from Home’ add-on packs in its prepaid plans porfolio. These three plans include the Rs 151 data add-on pack, Rs 201 data add-on pack, and the revised Rs 251 add-on pack. The last pack was introduced before as well during the initial days of lockdown in March. Then it had offered 2GB high-speed data per day for 56 days without any other benefits. Also Read - Reliance Jio ने पेश किया नया प्लान, मिलेगी 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी, अनलिमिडेट कॉलिंग और डाटा

To remind you, Reliance Jio already offers five add-on plans – Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 31, Rs 51 and Rs 301 apart from these plans. These add-on plans come with 0.8 GB, 1 GB, 2GB, 6GB, and 12 GB of data benefits and Jio to Non-Jio calling minutes. Anyway, lets take a look at all three new ‘Work from Home’ add-on packs. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan with 2GB per day data and more

Jio ‘Work from Home’ data add-on packs detailed

Also Read - Reliance Jio के 28 दिन वैलिडिटी वाले प्लान, मिलेगा 84GB डाटा और कॉलिंग बेनिफिट्स

The Rs 151 add-on pack by Jio is listed to offer 30GB of data in total without daily limits on usage. The Rs 201 pack on the other hand offers 40GB of total data without any daily limit like the Rs 151 plan. The last plan of Rs 251 data add-on is essentially revised version the plan offered in March. It now comes with 50GB total data instead of 112GB data divided across 56 days. Another catch in these plans is that they do not come with any validity of their own, the validity of new data add-on packs remains dependent on user’s main account validity.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Further, Jio has also introduced an all-new Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan with 2GB per day data benefits and more. The company already offers Rs 2,121 annual plan with 1.5GB daily data, SMS and subscription to Jio apps. Similarly, the latest one also added to the list of plans. Instead of 1.5GB per day, this one offers 2GB per day high-speed data, which translates to 730GB distributed in the offer period of 365 days. After which consumers will be able to continue browsing at a reduced speed of 64kbps. The plans, of course, come with subscription to apps like JioTV and JioCinema as well.