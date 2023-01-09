Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, 7 more cities

Jio’s 5G services are now live in 10 more cities. Reliance Jio on Monday announced that Jio True 5G is now available in four Uttar Pradesh cities, two Andhra Pradesh cities, two Kerala cities, and two cities in Maharashtra. These cities are Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Meerut, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar. Jio claims that with the latest rollout, it has become the only telecom operator in the country to launch 5G services in 85 cities. The count is more than that of Airtel, which kicked off the rollout of 5G services. Also Read - Jio launches 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Siliguri, says its True 5G network is available in 72 Indian cities

To access 5G, Jio users will need to request an invitation to the Welcome Offer, under which the services will be available for free until an announcement on the tariff. You obviously need a 5G phone to be able to access 5G, but you must also keep in mind that your phone needs to be running the latest software for the activation of 5G services. Jio claims its 5G services offer over 1Gbps speeds, but actual speeds will depend on the coverage in your area. Even though the company has rolled out 5G services in 85 cities, it will take time for it to widen the 5G coverage to all locations in each city. This means that initially, your area may or may not have 5G connectivity. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches True 5G services in Odisha

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across 4 states. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country.” Also Read - Motorola smartphones to get Jio True 5G support in India

“With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs. We are grateful to the State Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region,” it added.