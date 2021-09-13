Reliance has launched a new JioPhone recharge plan worth Rs 75 in India. To recall, the telecom operator discontinued two JioPhone plans last week including Rs 39 and Rs 69. The newly launched JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan has been listed on the official Reliance Jio website. Also Read - JioPhone Next Ganesh Chaturthi release delayed, Reliance confirms Diwali availability

The new JioPhone plan worth Rs 75 offers unlimited voice calls to any network, 100MB data per day, 50 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 75 JioPhone plan also offers extra 200MB of data at no additional cost. Also Read - Tips and tricks: How to get a new Jio SIM delivered at home for free

Reliance Jio launches the new Rs 75 JioPhone plan a week after the telecom operator discontinued Rs 39 and Rs 69 plan for JioPhone users. Both these plans have now been removed from the website, but the company hasn’t stated any specific reason to discontinue them. Also Read - Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 39 and Rs 69 prepaid plans in India ahead of JioPhone Next release

To recall, under Rs 39, JioPhone users were offered 100MB of daily data, unlimited voice calls to any network, and access to the Jio suite of apps including JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, among others. The plan offered a validity of 14 days. The Rs 69 JioPhone plan offered 0.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps. This plan also comes with 14 days validity.

JioPhone Next release delayed

Announced earlier this year, JioPhone Next smartphone was said to release on September 10. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and Reliance Jio announced delaying the release of Jio-Google smartphone until Diwali. The company has not yet revealed an exact release date of JioPhone Next.

The company said that global semiconductor shortage is the reason behind pushing the release of the JioPhone Next smartphone. However, Jio looks hopeful that the delay in roll out will help “mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages”.