comscore Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: Get data now, pay later
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: Get data now, pay later
News

Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: Get data now, pay later

News

Emergency Data Loan facility provides Jio users with the flexibility of getting a data top-up recharge and then pay at a later date for it.

Jio Emergency data

Reliance Jio has launched its new “Emergency Data Loan” service, which will provide Jio users with instant data for which they can pay at a later date. The new service is a part of Jio’s ‘We Care’ initiative. The company states that the service has been launched for people who consume their daily data quota are not in a position to instantly purchase a data top up. Also Read - Best Jio prepaid plans under Rs 500 with high-speed data, free access to streaming services

What is the Emergency Data Loan facility?

Emergency Data Loan facility provides Jio users with the flexibility of getting a data top-up recharge and then pay at a later date for it. Under this facility, the company will provide its prepaid users with up to five emergency data loan packs of 1GB each. The 1GB emergency data pack have an individual value of Rs 11. This means if you were to avail all five of your emergency data loan packs, you would have to pay Jio Rs 55 at a later date. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plan offering 2GB of daily data and other benefits

How to avail Reliance Jio’s Emergency Data Loan facility

To avail Reliance Jio’s Emergency Data Loan facility you need to follow the given steps: Also Read - Vi (Vodafone Idea) takes on Jio launches Rs 267 prepaid plan with 25GB data, unlimited calling benefits

  • Open the MyJio app in your smartphone.
  • Open the Menu by taping on the hamburger icon located on the top left corner.
  • Select the ‘Emergency Data Loan’ option located inside of the mobile services tab.
  • An emergency data loan banner will appear, where you have to tap on the ‘Proceed’ option.
  • Now select the “Get Emergency Data” option.
  • Tap on “Activate Now” to get the emergency loan benefit.
  • After this, you will be allocated the the data within a few minutes.
  • Payment for the emergency data loan can be made from the same page.

Reliance Jio, Jio Emergency Data Loan, Jio Prepaid plans, Jio data loan, Jio free data, Jio 1GB data pack

Take note, the additional data provided using the emergency data loan facility will have a validity of your ongoing recharge plan. You will not be able to avail this service if you do not have an active plan on your prepaid number.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 3, 2021 12:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: How to use

Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 10 million downloads within few hours of release

Top Tech News Today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more

Realme, Kodak could partner for upcoming Realme GT Master Edition

Twitter working on 3 new features to make user experience better: Take a look

All Vi plans under Rs 500 available in India

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

Windows 11: How to join Windows Insider Program, check desktop compatibility with next-gen Windows OS

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: How to use

Telecom

Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: How to use
Best Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500

Telecom

Best Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500
Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plan offering 2GB of daily data and other benefits

Telecom

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plan offering 2GB of daily data and other benefits
Vi (Vodafone Idea) takes on Jio launches Rs 267 prepaid plan with 25GB data, unlimited calling benefits

Telecom

Vi (Vodafone Idea) takes on Jio launches Rs 267 prepaid plan with 25GB data, unlimited calling benefits
Jio vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with high-speed data, 365 days validity

Telecom

Jio vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with high-speed data, 365 days validity

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus के नए स्मार्टफोन्स में मिलेगा Oppo ColorOS? कंपनी ने किया साफ

Reliance Jio ने लॉन्च किया इमरजेंसी डेटा लोन सर्विस, जानें कैसे उठाएं लाभ?

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 3rd July: आज के रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे Cupid Scar और डायमंड रॉयल वाउचर

Amazon Deal of the day: इन तीन लेटेस्ट गेमिंग 5G स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है शानदार डिस्काउंट

Samsung भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Galaxy A03s, मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी और तीन कैमरे

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: How to use
Telecom
Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: How to use
Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 10 million downloads within few hours of release

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 10 million downloads within few hours of release
Top Tech News Today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more

News

Top Tech News Today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more
Realme, Kodak could partner for upcoming Realme GT Master Edition

Mobiles

Realme, Kodak could partner for upcoming Realme GT Master Edition
Twitter working on 3 new features to make user experience better: Take a look

Apps

Twitter working on 3 new features to make user experience better: Take a look

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers