Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: Get data now, pay later

Reliance Jio has launched its new "Emergency Data Loan" service, which will provide Jio users with instant data for which they can pay at a later date. The new service is a part of Jio's 'We Care' initiative. The company states that the service has been launched for people who consume their daily data quota are not in a position to instantly purchase a data top up.

What is the Emergency Data Loan facility?

Emergency Data Loan facility provides Jio users with the flexibility of getting a data top-up recharge and then pay at a later date for it. Under this facility, the company will provide its prepaid users with up to five emergency data loan packs of 1GB each. The 1GB emergency data pack have an individual value of Rs 11. This means if you were to avail all five of your emergency data loan packs, you would have to pay Jio Rs 55 at a later date.

How to avail Reliance Jio’s Emergency Data Loan facility

To avail Reliance Jio's Emergency Data Loan facility you need to follow the given steps:

Open the MyJio app in your smartphone.

Open the Menu by taping on the hamburger icon located on the top left corner.

Select the ‘Emergency Data Loan’ option located inside of the mobile services tab.

An emergency data loan banner will appear, where you have to tap on the ‘Proceed’ option.

Now select the “Get Emergency Data” option.

Tap on “Activate Now” to get the emergency loan benefit.

After this, you will be allocated the the data within a few minutes.

Payment for the emergency data loan can be made from the same page.

Take note, the additional data provided using the emergency data loan facility will have a validity of your ongoing recharge plan. You will not be able to avail this service if you do not have an active plan on your prepaid number.