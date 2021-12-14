Reliance Jio silently launches its cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 119: Data benefits, unlimited calls, more

Everything is not very rosy in the telecom industry these days. Earlier this month, top operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-idea (Vi) hiked prices of prepaid plans, data add-ons, and more. Since then, subscribers have been worried about spending extra on data and calling benefits. Reliance Jio now hikes the price of one of its cheapest Rs 98 plans. The plan is now available at an increased price of Rs 119. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-idea: The best plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity
For the unaware, Reliance Jio discontinued the Rs 98 prepaid plan in May 2021. The plan previously offered unlimited voice calls and 1.5GB daily data benefits for a validity period of 14 days. With the increase in price, the plan offers some more benefits. Also Read - Do you use multiple SIM cards? Your phone number can be blocked soon
Rs 199 plan benefits: Data, calls, and more
The re-introduced plan adds 300 SMS benefits to the list while other benefits remain the same. The now revised Rs 119 prepaid plan offers with 1.5GB data on a daily basis, and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 14 days. All the benefits the new prepaid plan offers are the same except the 300 SMS benefit. Similar to all other plans, this one too offers access to Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Also Read - TRAI instructs all telecom operators to enable port-out SMS facility irrespective of tariff plans
While Jio hasn’t officially announced the introduction of the Rs 119 prepaid plan, it is seen listed on the official website.
Reliance Jio recently increased the price of several prepaid plans and also data add-on. Check the list of hiked tariffs here:
Prepaid plans hiked
|Current Price
|New Price
|Validity
|Benefits
|75 (JioPhone plan)>
|91
|28
|3GB/month, unlimited voice, 50 SMS
|129
|155
|28
|2GB/month, unlimited voice, 300 SMS
|149
|179
|24
|1GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
|199
|239
|28
|1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day
|249
|299
|28
|2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
|399
|479
|56
|1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
|444
|533
|56
|2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
|329
|395
|84
|6GB, unlimited voice, 1,000 SMS
|555
|666
|84
|1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
|599
|719
|84
|2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
|1299
|1559
|336
|24GB, unlimited voice, 3600 SMS
|2399
|2879
|365
|2GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day
Jio hikes data add-on prices
|Current Price
|New Price
|Validity
|Benefits
|51 (data)
|61
|NA
|6GB
|101 (data)
|121
|NA
|12GB
|251 (data)
|301
|30
|50GB
Additionally, the telecom operator increased the prices of its Disney+ Hotstar plans as well, starting from Rs 601 (previously Rs 499) to Rs 659 (previously Rs 549). Read here to know more.