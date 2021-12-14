Reliance Jio silently launches its cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 119: Data benefits, unlimited calls, more

Everything is not very rosy in the telecom industry these days. Earlier this month, top operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-idea (Vi) hiked prices of prepaid plans, data add-ons, and more. Since then, subscribers have been worried about spending extra on data and calling benefits. Reliance Jio now hikes the price of one of its cheapest Rs 98 plans. The plan is now available at an increased price of Rs 119. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-idea: The best plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity

For the unaware, Reliance Jio discontinued the Rs 98 prepaid plan in May 2021. The plan previously offered unlimited voice calls and 1.5GB daily data benefits for a validity period of 14 days. With the increase in price, the plan offers some more benefits.

Rs 199 plan benefits: Data, calls, and more

The re-introduced plan adds 300 SMS benefits to the list while other benefits remain the same. The now revised Rs 119 prepaid plan offers with 1.5GB data on a daily basis, and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 14 days. All the benefits the new prepaid plan offers are the same except the 300 SMS benefit. Similar to all other plans, this one too offers access to Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

While Jio hasn’t officially announced the introduction of the Rs 119 prepaid plan, it is seen listed on the official website.

Reliance Jio recently increased the price of several prepaid plans and also data add-on. Check the list of hiked tariffs here:

Prepaid plans hiked

Current Price New Price Validity Benefits 75 (JioPhone plan)> 91 28 3GB/month, unlimited voice, 50 SMS 129 155 28 2GB/month, unlimited voice, 300 SMS 149 179 24 1GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 199 239 28 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day 249 299 28 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 399 479 56 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 444 533 56 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 329 395 84 6GB, unlimited voice, 1,000 SMS 555 666 84 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 599 719 84 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 1299 1559 336 24GB, unlimited voice, 3600 SMS 2399 2879 365 2GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day

Jio hikes data add-on prices

Current Price New Price Validity Benefits 51 (data) 61 NA 6GB 101 (data) 121 NA 12GB 251 (data) 301 30 50GB

Additionally, the telecom operator increased the prices of its Disney+ Hotstar plans as well, starting from Rs 601 (previously Rs 499) to Rs 659 (previously Rs 549). Read here to know more.