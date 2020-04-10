comscore Reliance Jio launches JioPOS Lite recharging app to earn money
Reliance Jio launches JioPOS Lite recharging app to earn money: Check details

Jio also lets you recharge other people’s numbers through MyJio app, but there you do not get any commission. In the JioPOS Lite, anyone can earn commission money.

  • Published: April 10, 2020 10:52 AM IST
Reliance Jio has launched a community recharge app called JioPOS Lite for all its consumers to perform recharge and earn money. It allows any individual to become a Jio Partner and perform prepaid recharges for other Jio subscribers. In exchange, Jio will provide them commission money like their merchant partners. The new JioPOS Lite community recharge app is only available for Android for now and is available on Google Play store for download. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: जानें 200 रुपये से कम में किसका प्लान है सबसे बेस्ट

Jio also lets you recharge other people’s numbers through MyJio app, but there you do not get any commission. In the JioPOS Lite, it is there. Also, the JioPOS Lite registration process is quite easy. It doesn’t require any hardcopy of documents, neither asks for physical verification. The app was first spotted by DJ Roy on the DreamDTH forums (via NDTV Gadgets360). Also Read - TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

Recently, Airtel did a similar thing with its ‘Earn from Home’ scheme. The telco is offering a 4 percent cashback on recharging other people’s Airtel connection. In JioPOS Lite, the operator is offering 4.16 percent of the recharge amount. Also Read - Airtel Xstream offering free access to premium kids content during Coronavirus lockdown

JioPhone users are often limited to offline platforms for a recharge. However, these stores and centers are currently shut down due to the lockdown. As a result, JioPhone users have to resort to alternative channels. These include UPI, ATM, SMS and even via calls. But, Jio recognized that not every JioPhone user might have access to even these services in the current scenario. So the company recently provided 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS benefits to each and every JioPhone user in India. The benefits will be available until April 17, 2020.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has been making a bunch of changes to its plans lately. Most of this is to help people stuck in lockdowns to be better equipped with more data, for working from home and staying entertained. We saw the telco double the benefits of its data vouchers, launch a work from home plan and even make new JioFiber connections free.

