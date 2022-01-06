Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

After the increase in tariff, Reliance Jio added and removed many prepaid plans to its portfolio. But now, understanding the need of the users, Jio has returned a plan with more internet. The telco has relaunched its Rs 499 prepaid plan with 2GB of data per day and a subscription to the OTT platform. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Rs 499 plan

Jio has relaunched its prepaid plan of Rs 499. Disney + Hotstar subscription will be available with this plan with one-year validity. In addition, an unlimited calling facility is also available on all networks under this plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio discontinues its cheapest prepaid plan: Here are the details

The validity of this plan is 28 days. In this plan, 2 GB of data will be available daily. New customers will also get Jio Prime membership with this plan. Subscriptions of apps like Jio Cinema, Jio TV will also be available in this plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio warns millions of users against e-KYC scams: What is it, how to stay safe

Rs 601 plan

Reliance Jio offers another prepaid plan with OTT access for Rs 601. The validity of this plan is 28 days and offers 3GB of data each day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers an additional 6GB of data. Jio’s Rs 601 plan comes with one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile access, which costs Rs 499.

Rs 419 plan

Another plan which the company offers with the validity of 28 days is available at Rs 419. The telco offers 3GB per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS. After the daily data extend the limit, the speed reduces to 64kbps. You get a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth `Rs 499 at no extra cost. You also get a subscription to the Jio Apps and other subscriptions, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Rs 799 plan

The other plan that comes with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription is the Rs 799 plan. Before the tariff hike, this plan was Rs 666. With this plan, 2GB of data is available per day. This is also an unlimited voice calling plan that comes with 100 SMS per day for a validity of 56 days.