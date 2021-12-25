New Year 2022 is coming. Ahead of the annual celebrations, telecom service provider Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan for its subscribers. The newly introduced prepaid plan is called the the Jio Happy New Year 2022 offer and it costs Rs 2,545 to the Jio subscribers. Also Read - Govt directs telecos to store call, internet usage data for two years

The newly introduced Jio Happy New Year 2022 plan offers 1.5GB of data per day to the subscribers. It comes with a validity of 365 days, which means Jio's prepaid subscribers who opt for this plan will get a total of 547.5GB of data in a year. However, once the daily limit of 1.5GB of data expires, subscribers will experience connectivity at a reduced speed of 64KBps. In addition to offering a long validity and massive data, Jio's Happy New Year 2022 plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day and a free subscription to Jio Apps, which includes Jio TV, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

It is worth noting that, at the moment, this offer is visible only in Reliance Jio's My Jio app. The plan is listed on Jio's official website with older details, which includes offering 504GB of data and a validity of 336 days. However, Jio does say that the plan now offers 29 days of additional validity via a small message on top of the listed plan.

Jio 2020 Happy New Year offer

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Jio has rolled out a New Year offer for its prepaid subscribers. Back in 2020, Reliance Jio had rolled out the ‘2020 Happy New Year’ offer for its prepaid subscribers and the JioPhone subscribers. The plan offered 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day along with a free subscription to Jio apps. At the time, the plan came with a validity of 365 day. All in all, it offered 547.5GB of data to the subscribers in a year, which is the same as that offered by the telecom service provider as a part of its Happy New Year 2022 offer.