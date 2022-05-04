comscore Jio launches new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check details
News

Reliance Jio launches Rs 333, Rs 583, Rs 783 prepaid plans with 3 months Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Telecom

Reliance Jio has launched three prepaid plans worth Rs 333, Rs 583, Rs 783 with three months Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The company has also launched an add-on pack worth Rs 151 that offers similar benefits.

Jio

Reliance Jio today introduced three new prepaid plans in India. These new prepaid plans are worth Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783 and they offer three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription to the subscribers. This is unlike other prepaid plans that offer a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499 at no extra cost. In addition to these plans, Reliance Jio also launched an add-on pack worth Rs 151 that offers three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription to the subscribers. This add-on pack will enable Jio subscribers that have opted for plans that don’t offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription to get the feature without waiting for the validity of their existing plans to end. Also Read - 5G spectrum auction in India to be held in June this year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Reliance Jio Rs 333 prepaid plan

Jio‘s Rs 333 prepaid plans comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers unlimited voice calls along with 1.5GB of data per day, which totals to 42GB of data per month. Once this limit is exhausted, the speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps. Additionally, this plan offers 100 SMS per day, a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber postpaid plans in India: Check details

Reliance Jio Rs 583 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 583 prepaid plans comes with a validity of 56 days and it offers unlimited voice calls along with 1.5GB of data per day, which totals to 84GB of data per month. Once this limit is exhausted, the speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day, a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Also Read - How to recharge JioFiber connection using MyJio app, Jio website

Reliance Jio Rs 783 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 783 prepaid plans comes with a validity of 84 days and it offers unlimited voice calls along with 1.5GB of data per day, which totals to 126GB of data per month. Once this limit is exhausted, the speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day, a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Reliance Jio Rs 151 add-on plan

This plan offers 8GB of data and three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

  • Published Date: May 4, 2022 8:43 PM IST

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

18 साल की उम्र में ऐक्ट्रेस ने खरीदी BMW कार, कीमत सुन हो जाएंगे हैरान

Jio ने लॉन्च किए 4 नए प्रीपेड प्लान, 3 महीने के लिए मिल रहा Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

Samsung Galaxy S22 Review: कॉम्पैक्ट साइज वाला अच्छा फ्लैगशिप फोन, पर...

Nothing Phone 1 के सभी फीचर्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेगा 32MP सेल्फी कैमरा!

Android यूजर्स सावधान! फ्री एंटीवायरस ऐप्स हैं खतरनाक, चुराते हैं यूजर्स की निजी जानकारियां

