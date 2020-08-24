Reliance Jio has launched Rs 499 and Rs 777 prepaid plans for its customers. The new recharge plans have been launched for cricket enthusiasts. The latest Reliance Jio plans offer users a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, which is worth Rs 399. The Rs 499 prepaid plan ships with 1.5GB of data per day and will be available for the entire period of the cricket season. Also Read - Exclusive: Jio Pay with UPI now available to Jio Phone users in India, here's first look

This means that you are getting a total of 84GB data for a period of 56 days. Note that you don't get any voice calling or SMS benefits with the Rs 499 Jio plan. One will find this plan in the 4G Data voucher section in the MyJio app. Needless to say, the Jio Cricket Pack even offers access to the company's other apps.

As for the Rs 777 Reliance Jio plan, you will get 1.5GB daily data as well as additional 5GB data. So, the company is giving a total of 131GB data for a period of 84 days. With this plan, you also get free Jio to Jio calls, and 3,000 mins for calls to non-Jio networks. The prepaid plan also includes 100 SMS per day and access to complimentary apps. In order to activate the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, you need to log in to the app using OTP from your eligible Jio number. You will find more details on the official website.

Reliance Jio add-on plans

If Reliance Jio users only want extra data for watching the upcoming cricketing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) online on Hotstar, then there are three plans. The Rs 151 add-on pack by Jio is listed to offer 30GB of data in total without daily limits on usage. There is also a Jio Rs 201 work from home plan, which offers 40GB of total data without any daily limit, similar to the Rs 151 plan. The third plan that Jio offers is Rs 251 data add-on pack comes with 50GB total data divided across 30 days. The validity of all the Jio data add-on packs is 30 days.