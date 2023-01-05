comscore Jio 5G reaches Odisha in the states of Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack
Reliance Jio launches True 5G services in Odisha

Reliance Jio hosted an event on Thursday in the state of Odisha where the Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced 5G.

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced 5G in Odisha at an event hosted by Reliance Jio. At the event, Jio showcased the use cases of the 5G network in the state and launched its True 5G services in two states – Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Also Read - Jio brings its True 5G network to Motorola smartphones: Check if your phone is eligibility

In both states, the Jio 5G services will be in the beta stage for now and more towns and cities will get the 5G services by February 2023. Also Read - OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 8 and more are compatible for 5G network in India

Jio 5G is now live in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Reliance Jio announced its True 5G services in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Bhubaneswar is the capital of Odisha, whereas, Cuttack has a large number of students. The Jio 5G service in these regions will be provided via the Jio Welcome Offer. This means, only select individuals with supported phones will be able to get 5G. Also Read - Jio to complete 5G deployment in India by 2023, says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Jio has promised to offer up to 1 Gbps+ speed at no additional cost. For the uninitiated, 5G doesn’t require you to switch to any other plans, in fact, you can use 5G without changing your SIM and on your existing recharge plans.

Although users don’t have to pay any additional costs for using Jio 5G, they will have to recharge their Jio SIM with a prepaid or postpaid plan of at least Rs 239 or above. They will then likely get an invite from Jio for using its True 5G network.

Apart from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Jio has promised that it will roll out its 5G services in more towns and cities of Odisha. By February 2023, Jio 5G is said to reach Rourkela, Puri, Behrampur, Balasore, and Sambalpur. And by the end of this year, all tehsil and talukas of Odisha are said to have Jio 5G, as per a spokesperson of Jio.

Jio is expanding its True 5G services in several states of India. Also, it recently partnered with Motorola to confirm the entire list of Moto phones receiving the Jio 5G network in the country.

  Published Date: January 5, 2023 4:52 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 5, 2023 5:01 PM IST
