comscore Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September, Airtel gains 2.7 lakh new users: TRAI
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September, Airtel gains 2.7 lakh new users
News

Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September, Airtel gains 2.7 lakh new users

Telecom

The number of mobile subscribers of Jio remains at 42.48 million and lost 1.9 crore connections in September. During this period, the number of Vodafone Idea customers came down to 26.99 crores.

Reliance Jio

Jio’s second quarter (FY22) was not very good in increasing the number of subscribers. It has suffered a significant loss in the form of mobile subscribers in September. Also Read - Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bharti Airtel gained 2.74 lakh new mobile subscribers, in September whereas Jio lost 19 million subscribers in September. However, the country’s third-largest telecom company, Vodafone Idea, loses 10.77 lakh connections. As per data, Airtel subscribers increased to 35.44 million in September, from 35.41 crores in August. Also Read - Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack: Comparison with Reliance Jio plan

The number of mobile subscribers of Jio remains at 42.48 million and lost 1.9 crore connections in September. During this period, the number of Vodafone Idea customers came down to 26.99 crores. Also Read - Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here’s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Airtel’s wireless subscribers market share has registered an increase of 0.08 percent. In contrast, the market share of Jio has decreased by 4.29 percent.

The telecom regulator noted that the private access service provider had an 89.99 percent market share of wireless subscribers, while state-run MTNL and BSNL held 10.01 percent.

jio, jio plans, jio recharge plans, vodafone, vodafone plans, vodafone recharge plans, jio prepiad recharge plans, jio prepaid plans, jio prepaid offers, reliance jio prepaid plans, airtel, airtel plans, airtel recharge plans, airtel prepiad recharge plans, airtel prepaid plans, airtel prepaid offers, airtel prepaid mobile plans, vodafone prepiad recharge plans, vodafone prepaid mobile plans, vi, vi plans, vi recharge plans

According to the data, the total wireless subscribers fell by 1.74 percent to 116.60 million at the end of September compared to the previous month. In the same period, wireless subscriptions in urban areas fell by 1.92 percent to about 638 million. Wireless subscriptions in rural areas fell 1.53 percent to 528 million.

If you look at Airtel’s August figures, there was an increase of 1.38 lakh in Airtel’s subscriber count during this period. Also, there has been an increase of 2.74 lakh in September. Whereas in August, a maximum of 6.5 lakh users was associated with Jio. But in September it has seen a decline of 1.9 crores. At the same time, the situation of Vodafone-Idea (VI) is not improving. After 8.33 lakhs in October, there has been a decline of 10.77 lakhs in Vi users in September.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased the prices of their prepaid plans applicable from November 25. Although Reliance Jio has not increased the prices of its prepaid plans yet, it is expected that Jio will hardly do so, but the official news has not been revealed yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 11:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September, Airtel gains 2.7 lakh new users: TRAI
Telecom
Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September, Airtel gains 2.7 lakh new users: TRAI
V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more

Mobiles

V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more

Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon

News

Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon

OnePlus 10 Pro biggest leak ever: All key details we needed to know are now out

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro biggest leak ever: All key details we needed to know are now out

This six-year-old smartphone just got Android 10: Why do other OEMs abandon old devices?

Mobiles

This six-year-old smartphone just got Android 10: Why do other OEMs abandon old devices?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Cryptocurrency ban in India: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and other crypto prices fall drastically

Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September, Airtel gains 2.7 lakh new users: TRAI

V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 24: How to get free diamonds, and more rewards

Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September, Airtel gains 2.7 lakh new users: TRAI

Telecom

Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September, Airtel gains 2.7 lakh new users: TRAI
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with data, unlimited calling, more
Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Features

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay
Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack

Telecom

Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

हिंदी समाचार

5G छोड़िए, 6G का इंतजार कीजिए, 2023-24 तक लॉन्च होगा दुनिया का सबसे तेज नेटवर्क

Pegasus को लेकर सख्त हुआ Apple, NSO ग्रुप पर किया केस

BGMI के Erangel Map पर ये 5 स्थान लूट के लिए हैं बेस्ट, प्लेयर्स के बीच हैं काफी लोकप्रिय

OnePlus 10 Pro के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा, इतना धांसू कि दंग रह जाएंगे आप

OnePlus RT भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा समेत मिल रहे कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops to launch in India soon: Know all specs and features

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops to launch in India soon: Know all specs and features
WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users

News

WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users
Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Cryptocurrency ban in India: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and other crypto prices fall drastically
News
Cryptocurrency ban in India: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and other crypto prices fall drastically
Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September, Airtel gains 2.7 lakh new users: TRAI

Telecom

Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September, Airtel gains 2.7 lakh new users: TRAI
V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more

Mobiles

V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 24: How to get free diamonds, and more rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 24: How to get free diamonds, and more rewards
Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon

News

Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers