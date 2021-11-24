Jio’s second quarter (FY22) was not very good in increasing the number of subscribers. It has suffered a significant loss in the form of mobile subscribers in September. Also Read - Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bharti Airtel gained 2.74 lakh new mobile subscribers, in September whereas Jio lost 19 million subscribers in September. However, the country’s third-largest telecom company, Vodafone Idea, loses 10.77 lakh connections. As per data, Airtel subscribers increased to 35.44 million in September, from 35.41 crores in August. Also Read - Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack: Comparison with Reliance Jio plan

The number of mobile subscribers of Jio remains at 42.48 million and lost 1.9 crore connections in September. During this period, the number of Vodafone Idea customers came down to 26.99 crores. Also Read - Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here’s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Airtel’s wireless subscribers market share has registered an increase of 0.08 percent. In contrast, the market share of Jio has decreased by 4.29 percent.

The telecom regulator noted that the private access service provider had an 89.99 percent market share of wireless subscribers, while state-run MTNL and BSNL held 10.01 percent.

According to the data, the total wireless subscribers fell by 1.74 percent to 116.60 million at the end of September compared to the previous month. In the same period, wireless subscriptions in urban areas fell by 1.92 percent to about 638 million. Wireless subscriptions in rural areas fell 1.53 percent to 528 million.

If you look at Airtel’s August figures, there was an increase of 1.38 lakh in Airtel’s subscriber count during this period. Also, there has been an increase of 2.74 lakh in September. Whereas in August, a maximum of 6.5 lakh users was associated with Jio. But in September it has seen a decline of 1.9 crores. At the same time, the situation of Vodafone-Idea (VI) is not improving. After 8.33 lakhs in October, there has been a decline of 10.77 lakhs in Vi users in September.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased the prices of their prepaid plans applicable from November 25. Although Reliance Jio has not increased the prices of its prepaid plans yet, it is expected that Jio will hardly do so, but the official news has not been revealed yet.