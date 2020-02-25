Reliance Jio makes changes to its prepaid plans

Telecommunications giant Reliance Jio is currently making some changes in its plans for users. As part of the changes, the company has introduced a new prepaid plan while tweaking the validity of existing prices. Most of these changes are limited to prepaid plans at the time of writing. In addition, the company also introduced two new plans for its JioPhone users in the market. Reliance Jio is currently marketing its new Rs 2,121 as the 12 months. For some context, telecom operators have maintained that a month would comprise of 28 days for prepaid users.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans tweaked; details

According to a report from TelecomTalk, Reliance Jio has just decreased the validity of its Rs 1,299 prepaid plan. Now, this plan will offer 336 days of validity instead of 365 days. This means that the company will consider 336 days as a 12 month period with the 28-month definition. Other telecom operators including Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL to follow this trend. This also means that users will have to opt for an additional 28 days even after a 12-month plan. The report also highlighted that the company is offering its Rs 2,199 long term plan at a slightly discounted Rs 2,020.

As per the report, the company has made further changes to the Rs 2,020 plan to increase the amount to Rs 2,121 last week. It is worth noting other benefits of the plan star similar. Taking a look at them, both offer 24GB 4G data along with unlimited Jio to Jio calling and more.

Jio offers 12,000 minutes of Jio-to-Jio minutes along with 3,600 SMS messages in the Rs 1,299 prepaid plan. The Rs 2,121 plan will offer 1.5GB per day along with 12,000 Jio-to-non-Jio minutes. It also offers 100 SMS messages per day along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls. Similar to the Rs 1,299 plan, the Rs 2,121 also offers validity for 336 days. The report highlighted that Reliance Jio is no longer marketing both these plans as year-long plans but instead 12-month plans.