Reliance Jio has introduced a special cashback offer to attract its customers. The company has announced to provide 20 percent cashback on select prepaid plans. The cashback will be available on three recharge plans including Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599. As per the official Reliance Jio website, the maximum cashback that can be availed is Rs 200. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with 2GB data per day

Recharge plans with a cashback offer come with a validity of up to 84 days. The company says that the cashback will be credited to the customer’s user account to avail of it in the next recharge. Also Read - These Reliance Jio prepaid plans now offer up to 10GB free data at no extra cost

List of Reliance Jio 20 percent cashback prepaid plan

Rs 249 Reliance Jio prepaid plan

Reliance Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan is the company’s cheapest plan with 2GB data per day. The plan comes with 20 percent cashback. The validity of this plan is 28 days, and users will be able to use a total of 56 GB of data. The company has given the facility of free calling on all networks and sending 100 SMS daily. Apart from this, a free subscription of Jio apps- JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioNews, and JioCloud is available. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches cheapest Rs 75 JioPhone recharge plan: Benefits, validity and more

Rs 555 Reliance Jio prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 555 plan comes with a validity of 84 days. In this, the user gets 1.5 GB of data daily. Along with this, unlimited calling on any network and 100 SMS per day will be available. On recharging this plan, 20 percent cashback will be available.

Rs 599 Reliance Jio prepaid plan

There is 20 percent cashback on Reliance Jio‘s Rs 599 plan. The validity of this plan is 84 days. 2GB of data is given every day in the plan. That is, a total of 168 GB of data is available in the plan. The plan offers the benefit of free calling on any network. A free subscription of Jio apps is given in the plan to send 100 SMS every day.