comscore Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans
News

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio is offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on three of its prepaid recharge plans. These three plans include Rs 719 plan, Rs 666 plan, and Rs 299 plan. The validity of these plans ranges from 28 days to 84 days.

reliance jio

Reliance Jio has recently made it’s prepaid expensive, but with the new update, the company has also announced a big offer. Reliance Jio is also offering a JioMart cashback offer with its prepaid plan. Jio has increased the price of its prepaid plans in the last few days and has also increased the cost of Jio phone plans. Also Read - From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Reliance Jio offers 20 percent JioMart cashback on three prepaid recharge plans. These three plans include Rs 719 plan, Rs 666 plan, and Rs 299. The validity of these plans ranges from 28 days to 84 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here’s how you can avoid paying extra

How to avail cashback

This cashback will be available in the JioMart account. This amount can be redeemed through Reliance Retail channels within three days. Customers will be able to use the cashback at places like Jio recharge, JioMart, Reliance Smart, Ajio, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, and Netmeds. Also Read - Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year


To cast your vote for other categories click here

Rs 299 plan

Rs 299 plan includes daily 2 GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is up to 28 days. The recharge of Rs 299 offers 20 percent JioMart cashback and subscription to Jio suite with apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Rs 666 plan

In this prepaid plan of Rs 666, you will get 1.5GB of data daily for 84 days, 100 SMS per day, and an unlimited calling facility on any network. In this plan, you will also be given access to all Jio apps. On taking this plan, you are getting 20% cashback on JioMart from Jio.

Rs 719 plan

In Jio’s Rs 719 plan, you will get the benefits of 2GB of data for every day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day on any network, as well as a subscription to all Jio apps like Jio Cloud and Jio Cinema. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Jio has recently discontinued Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,499 prepaid plans that included up to 3GB daily data and Disney+ Hotstar benefits.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 4, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
Telecom
Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

Gaming

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Apps

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

News

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

Telecom

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Telecom

From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans
Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra

News

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra
Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year

News

Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year
Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

हिंदी समाचार

रिलायंस जियो ने अपने इन प्रीपेड प्लान्स को किया बंद, अब सिर्फ एक ही प्लान पर मिलेगा Disney+ Hostar का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Free Fire और Money Heist आए साथ, मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

फ्री फायर के लेटेस्ट अपडेट को एंड्रॉयड, एप्पल और पीसी में कैसे डाउनलोड करें?

एयरटेल, जियो और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के इन प्लान्स में डेली मिलेगा 3GB डेटा, जानें किसका रिचार्ज है सबसे अच्छा

वीवो ला रहा है डिस्प्ले बढ़ाने वाला स्मार्टफोन, पेटेंट डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
Telecom
Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

Gaming

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price
PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Apps

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more
Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

News

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers