Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

Reliance Jio has recently made it’s prepaid expensive, but with the new update, the company has also announced a big offer. Reliance Jio is also offering a JioMart cashback offer with its prepaid plan. Jio has increased the price of its prepaid plans in the last few days and has also increased the cost of Jio phone plans. Also Read - From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Reliance Jio offers 20 percent JioMart cashback on three prepaid recharge plans. These three plans include Rs 719 plan, Rs 666 plan, and Rs 299. The validity of these plans ranges from 28 days to 84 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here’s how you can avoid paying extra

How to avail cashback

This cashback will be available in the JioMart account. This amount can be redeemed through Reliance Retail channels within three days. Customers will be able to use the cashback at places like Jio recharge, JioMart, Reliance Smart, Ajio, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, and Netmeds. Also Read - Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year



Rs 299 plan

Rs 299 plan includes daily 2 GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is up to 28 days. The recharge of Rs 299 offers 20 percent JioMart cashback and subscription to Jio suite with apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Rs 666 plan

In this prepaid plan of Rs 666, you will get 1.5GB of data daily for 84 days, 100 SMS per day, and an unlimited calling facility on any network. In this plan, you will also be given access to all Jio apps. On taking this plan, you are getting 20% cashback on JioMart from Jio.

Rs 719 plan

In Jio’s Rs 719 plan, you will get the benefits of 2GB of data for every day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day on any network, as well as a subscription to all Jio apps like Jio Cloud and Jio Cinema. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Jio has recently discontinued Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,499 prepaid plans that included up to 3GB daily data and Disney+ Hotstar benefits.