Reliance Jio offering Rs 444 bundled package for four months before the prices go up

Telecom

Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 1,776 prepaid recharge plan. This is basically a Rs 444 bundled package for four months.

  Published: December 4, 2019 9:47 AM IST
Recently, Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio announced that their prepaid recharge plans will soon see a hike of 42 percent. The new tariff plans will go live on December 6. Jio wants its users to queue prepaid plans for the future before the prices of the plans go up. Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 1,776 prepaid recharge plan. Read on to know more about it.

The telecom operator is basically offering Rs 444 bundled package for four months, and you will have to pay a total amount of Rs 1,776 in one go. This plan comes with a total validity of 336 days, and offers all the benefits of the existing Rs 444 prepaid Jio plan. This means that Reliance Jio users will get unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 4,000 total minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day.

The plan also includes 2GB data FUP per day. Apart from this, you also get complimentary access to Jio apps. In simpler terms, the company’s latest Rs 1,776 prepaid Jio plan is a package of four Rs 444 recharges with the same set of benefits. If you buy this plan before December 6, you will be able to enjoy the same prices even after the tariffs go up. You will find this new prepaid plan under the All-in-One prepaid plans section in My Jio app or the company’s online website.

A few days back, the telecom operator said, “Jio will be introducing new ‘all-in-one’ plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from 6th December 2019.” “Although, the new ‘all-in-one’ plans will be priced up to 40 percent higher, staying true to its promise of being ‘customer-first’, Jio customers will get up to 300 percent more benefits,” Jio added.

