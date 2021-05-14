Reliance Jio offers 300 minutes free talktime to JioPhone users who can’t afford to recharge

Reliance Jio earlier on Friday announced to offer 300 free minutes of talktime to JioPhone. The idea is to offer free outgoing calls to JioPhone users who are unable to recharge their phones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The telecom operator has also announced to provide a bonus recharge voucher to JioPhone users who managed to recharge their phone. The aim behind the initiative is to help people stay connected with one another amid the pandemic. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best work from home prepaid plans during COVID-19 lockdown

Reliance in an official release stated, “In these unprecedented times of the Covid pandemic, we at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society.” Also Read - Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

The company has also announced that JioPhone users who have already recharged with a new plan will get an additional recharge of the same plan for free. For instance, if a JioPhone user has recharged with Rs 50, he/ she will get a free Rs 50 recharge under this initiative for free. Also Read - DoT permits telecom service providers to go ahead with 5G trials

JioPhone plans list

Reliance Jio currently offers five plans for JioPhone users. JioPhone plans start at Rs 75 and go up to Rs 749.

-Under the Rs 75 plan, users get 100MB data per day along with 50 SMS, total of 3GB data. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

-Under the Rs 125 plan, users get 500 MB data per day or 0.5GB and a total of 14GB data for a validity period of 28 days. The JioPhone plan also offers 300 SMS free.

-Under the Rs 155 plan, users get 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days and 100 SMS per day.

-Under the Rs Rs 185 plan offers 2GB data per day for 100 SMS for a validity period of 28 days.

-Lastly, the most expensive JioPhone plan at Rs 749 offers a validity of 336 days, with 2GB data per day every 28 days and 50 SMSes.

Similar to all Jio prepaid plans, all JioPhone plans come with free subscription to Jio’s own suite of apps including JioTV, JioCinema, among others.