JioFiber Migration Plan offers 50GB data for 7 days

Reliance Jio announced the JioFiber high-speed internet service back in 2018 but it took the company until September 2019 to commercially launch the service. Users were only offered the Preview Plan until then. However now that proper paid plans have rolled out, Jio aims to get back the preview plan users together with new users. Hence, the company has brought a new JioFiber Migration Plan.

Jio Preview Plan customers need not transition directly to one of the paid packs. They can use the JioFiber Migration Plan to transition smoothly, TelecomTalk reports. Jio is providing the Migration Plan to users who are still not subscribed to a paid plan. The plan offers 50GB data limit and comes with seven days validity. Users can enjoy 100mbps speed till the 50GB limit, after which the speed will be reduced to 1Mbps.

However, note that if you choose to recharge with a paid plan during the seven days when the JioFiber migration plan is active, the paid plan will be activated immediately. This will render the remainder of the migration plan useless. Hence, if you do happen to recharge with the migration plan, do remember to switch to the paid plan towards the end of it to maximize your data usage.

JioFiber paid plans

After the JioFiber migration plan has expired, users will have to choose from one of the paid plans offered. These start from Rs 699. Here are all the paid plans explained:

The Rs 699 plan is the cheapest plan. The plan offers 100GB data per month at 100mbps speed. Similarly, the Rs 849 plan offers 200GB at 100mbps for a month. Up next, the Rs 1,299 JioFiber Plan offers 250mbps and 750GB data per month. A 2,499 plan will get you 500mbps and 1250GB data per month. There are also two high-speed plans. The Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 plan will get you 1Gbps speed for 2500GB and 5000GB data respectively.