Motorola smartphones to get Jio True 5G support in India

Telecom

The smartphones that are now compatible with 5G include Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro and more.

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced its partnership with Motorola to enable ‘True 5G’ across Motorola’s extensive 5G smartphone portfolio in India. The smartphone company has rolled out software updates that will enable users to use Jio’s True 5G across its extensive 5G portfolio. Also Read - Jio brings its True 5G network to Motorola smartphones: Check if your phone is eligibility

Reliance Jio partners with Motorola India

“Motorola comes with advanced 5G features such as carrier aggregation, 4×4 Mimo and support for most 5G bands in India. These features along with Jio True 5G network will unleash the true potential of 5G in India,” Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio, said in a statement. Also Read - Jio starts rolling out its True 5G network in Madhya Pradesh: Check availability here

“All Jio users using Motorola devices will be able to access truly unlimited 5G internet under the Jio Welcome Offer in areas where Jio True 5G has or is being rolled out rapidly,” he added. Also Read - 5G Scam alert: Vi users beware of the ‘Upgrade to 5G’ message on your phone

With stand-alone 5G architecture, an advanced 5G network, and zero dependencies on the 4G network, Motorola 5G smartphone users will now be able to make the most of Jio’s True 5G experience. The smartphones that are now compatible with 5G include Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Motorola Edge 20, and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion.

“Motorola smartphones give an exceptionally reliable, optimised, and fast 5G experience across price points, staying true to our commitment of giving True 5G – the most comprehensive, no compromise 5G smartphone portfolio to Indian consumers with support for up to 13 5G bands across price points,” Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

For the unversed, if you want to use Jio 5G, all you need is a 5G-enabled smartphone, that should be present in the 5G network area and should be enrolled in Jio’s Welcome offer. Users can now use the 5G services free of cost.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 4:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 4, 2023 4:45 PM IST
