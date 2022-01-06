Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that it is partnering with the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) to roll out the UPI Autopay functionality for its prepaid subscribers. With this integration Reliance Jio has become the first telecom operator in the country to offer this functionality to its subscribers. Also Read - No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

With the roll out of the UPI Autopay functionality, Jio subscribers can now set standing instructions in the company's MyJio App for using NPCI's UPI Autopay option for their tariff plans and recharging their phone numbers.

How will Jio subscribers benefit from this?

With the roll out of the UPI Auto option, Jio subscribers will no longer need to remember when their current plan is ending so that they can recharge their phones. With the UPI Autopay option, Jio subscribers can automate the recharge process. The recharge plan opted by the Jio users will be automatically renewed on the set date.

Furthermore, for recharge amounts up to Rs 5,000, Jio subscribers will not have to enter the UPI PIN upon recharging. Additionally, Jio subscribers will be able to create, modify and remove the e-mandate for their selected tariff plans as per their requirements via the UPI Autopay option.

It is worth noting that this functionality is available only for Reliance Jio’s prepaid subscribers. The company’s postpaid subscribers, on the other hand, will have to recharge their phones manually.

Why is this happening?

Notably, the announcement follows the revised guidelines for auto-debit transactions that the Reserve Bank of India had announced last year. As per the revised guidelines, which came into effect on October 1, 2021, recurring payments for utilities such as insurance premium, rent, phone recharges etc will have to be re-authenticated.

Later in the year, NPCI introduced the UPI Autopay functionality with the aim of enabling users to set e-mandate using any UPI application for recurring payments of up to Rs 2,000 for services such as mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds and loan payments, paying for metro payments.