comscore Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here’s what that means for you
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio partners with NPCI to roll out UPI Autopay option for prepaid subscribers
News

Reliance Jio partners with NPCI to roll out UPI Autopay option for prepaid subscribers

Telecom

With the UPI Autopay option, Reliance Jio's prepaid subscribers can automate the recharge process.

Reliance-Jio

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that it is partnering with the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) to roll out the UPI Autopay functionality for its prepaid subscribers. With this integration Reliance Jio has become the first telecom operator in the country to offer this functionality to its subscribers. Also Read - No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

With the roll out of the UPI Autopay functionality, Jio subscribers can now set standing instructions in the company’s MyJio App for using NPCI’s UPI Autopay option for their tariff plans and recharging their phone numbers. Also Read - Using Google Pay or PhonePe? 5 things to keep in mind while making UPI payments

How will Jio subscribers benefit from this?

With the roll out of the UPI Auto option, Jio subscribers will no longer need to remember when their current plan is ending so that they can recharge their phones. With the UPI Autopay option, Jio subscribers can automate the recharge process. The recharge plan opted by the Jio users will be automatically renewed on the set date. Also Read - WhatsApp announces new project to promote digital payments in 500 Indian villages

Furthermore, for recharge amounts up to Rs 5,000, Jio subscribers will not have to enter the UPI PIN upon recharging. Additionally, Jio subscribers will be able to create, modify and remove the e-mandate for their selected tariff plans as per their requirements via the UPI Autopay option.

It is worth noting that this functionality is available only for Reliance Jio’s prepaid subscribers. The company’s postpaid subscribers, on the other hand, will have to recharge their phones manually.

Why is this happening?

Notably, the announcement follows the revised guidelines for auto-debit transactions that the Reserve Bank of India had announced last year. As per the revised guidelines, which came into effect on October 1, 2021, recurring payments for utilities such as insurance premium, rent, phone recharges etc will have to be re-authenticated.

Later in the year, NPCI introduced the UPI Autopay functionality with the aim of enabling users to set e-mandate using any UPI application for recurring payments of up to Rs 2,000 for services such as mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds and loan payments, paying for metro payments.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb
News
FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb
Reliance Jio s New Year gift for users available till tomorrow: Here s how to avail it

Telecom

Reliance Jio s New Year gift for users available till tomorrow: Here s how to avail it

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Gaming

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more

Photo Gallery

Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more

Essential gadgets to keep at home to maintain health as Omicron cases rise in India

Photo Gallery

Essential gadgets to keep at home to maintain health as Omicron cases rise in India

Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car

News

Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more

Essential gadgets to keep at home to maintain health as Omicron cases rise in India

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you

Telecom

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you
No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

How To

No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money
Using Google Pay or PhonePe? 5 things to keep in mind while making UPI payments

How To

Using Google Pay or PhonePe? 5 things to keep in mind while making UPI payments
WhatsApp announces new project to promote Payments in 500 Indian villages

Apps

WhatsApp announces new project to promote Payments in 500 Indian villages
Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

News

Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2022: Asus ने पेश किए 2 नए लैपटॉप, फोल्डेबल OLED स्क्रीन समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार फीचर्स

Free Fire के BR Mode में अगर आपको धांसू जीत चाहिए, तो इन बेहतरीन टिप्स का जरूर रखें ख्याल

Jio वापस लाया 499 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, अब 2GB डेली डेटा के साथ मिल रहा Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

लेनोवो ने लॉन्च किए कई 2-in-1 Yoga लैपटॉप, मिलेंगे कमाल के फीचर्स

2022 में सबसे खास होंगे Free Fire के ये पांच धांसू Bundles, जानें इनकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India
INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you
Telecom
Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you
FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

News

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb
Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Gaming

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption
Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more

Photo Gallery

Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more
Essential gadgets to keep at home to maintain health as Omicron cases rise in India

Photo Gallery

Essential gadgets to keep at home to maintain health as Omicron cases rise in India

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers