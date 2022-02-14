comscore Jio to bring satellite broadband in India: All you need to know about it
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio partners with SES to bring satellite broadband connectivity to India
News

Reliance Jio partners with SES to bring satellite broadband connectivity to India

Telecom

Jio Space Technology will provide multi-gigabit satellite broadband connectivity to retail customers across India and neighbouring regions.

Jio

Jio Platforms on Monday announced that it has partnered with Luxembourg-based satellite and telecom network provider, SES, to provide satellite broadband connectivity in India. As a part of the partnership, Jio and SES have announced the formation of a joint venture called Jio Space Technology Limited to provide affordable broadband service in India. While Jio Platforms will own a 51% controlling stake in Jio Space Technology, SES will hold a 39% stake in the joint venture. Also Read - Looking for 28 days validity prepaid plan? Here are the best options

Jio said that the joint venture, Jio Space Technology, will use multi-orbit space networks that combines of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations to deliver multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile back-haul and retail customers across India and neighbouring regions. Also Read - Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy

Coming to the details, Jio Space Technology will leverage SES-12, which is SES’s high-throughput GEO satellite serving India, and O3b mPOWER, which is the company’s next-generation MEO constellation, to extend the reach of Jio’s terrestrial network, which in turn would increase the access to digital services and applications. Jio, on the other hand, will offer managed services and gateway infrastructure operations services to the joint venture. Also Read - Reliance Jio’s JioBook laptop launching soon: Specs, features, India price, and more

The digital wing of Reliance Industries also said that the Jio Space Technology will offer up to 100 Gbps of bandwidth from SES.

Furthermore, together the two companies will develop “extensive gateway infrastructure in India to provide services within the country.” “Jio, as an anchor customer of the joint venture, has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement, based on certain milestones along with gateways and equipment purchase with total contract value of circa $100 million,” the company added.

“With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new Digital India,” Reliance Jio director Akash Ambani said on the occasion.

Separately, Jio is also working on providing 5G connectivity in India. Jio began testing 5G network across four circles in India last year. The list includes – Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Gujarat. The company, as per reports, achieved a download speed of up to 420Mbps and upload speed of up to 412 Mbps during its pilot test in Mumbai last year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 1:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Jio ventures into satellite broadband market with Jio Space Technology
Telecom
Jio ventures into satellite broadband market with Jio Space Technology
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

News

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Apps

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Redmi Smart Band Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game

News

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio ventures into satellite broadband market with Jio Space Technology

Telecom

Jio ventures into satellite broadband market with Jio Space Technology
Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499
Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it
All you need to know about Reliance Jio s JioBook

Laptops

All you need to know about Reliance Jio s JioBook

हिंदी समाचार

इस भारतीय रिसर्चर ने कर दिखाया ऐसा काम कि गूगल कर रहा जमकर तारीफ

Infinix Zero 5G भारत में लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दिए गए कई शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire: बैन की हवा के बीच आया Valentine's Special इवेंट, लेजेंडरी गन स्किन मिलेगी फ्री

नोकिया लाया 50MP कैमरे वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे ये धांसू फीचर्स

5G का इंतजार खत्म! मई में होगी स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी

Latest Videos

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here
Gaming
Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here
Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Mobiles

Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

News

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game

News

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers