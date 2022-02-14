Jio Platforms on Monday announced that it has partnered with Luxembourg-based satellite and telecom network provider, SES, to provide satellite broadband connectivity in India. As a part of the partnership, Jio and SES have announced the formation of a joint venture called Jio Space Technology Limited to provide affordable broadband service in India. While Jio Platforms will own a 51% controlling stake in Jio Space Technology, SES will hold a 39% stake in the joint venture. Also Read - Looking for 28 days validity prepaid plan? Here are the best options

Jio said that the joint venture, Jio Space Technology, will use multi-orbit space networks that combines of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations to deliver multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile back-haul and retail customers across India and neighbouring regions.

Coming to the details, Jio Space Technology will leverage SES-12, which is SES's high-throughput GEO satellite serving India, and O3b mPOWER, which is the company's next-generation MEO constellation, to extend the reach of Jio's terrestrial network, which in turn would increase the access to digital services and applications. Jio, on the other hand, will offer managed services and gateway infrastructure operations services to the joint venture.

The digital wing of Reliance Industries also said that the Jio Space Technology will offer up to 100 Gbps of bandwidth from SES.

Furthermore, together the two companies will develop “extensive gateway infrastructure in India to provide services within the country.” “Jio, as an anchor customer of the joint venture, has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement, based on certain milestones along with gateways and equipment purchase with total contract value of circa $100 million,” the company added.

“With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new Digital India,” Reliance Jio director Akash Ambani said on the occasion.

Separately, Jio is also working on providing 5G connectivity in India. Jio began testing 5G network across four circles in India last year. The list includes – Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Gujarat. The company, as per reports, achieved a download speed of up to 420Mbps and upload speed of up to 412 Mbps during its pilot test in Mumbai last year.