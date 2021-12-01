Reliance Jio tariff plans hike starting today. The telecom operator has increased its prepaid plan prices from today by up to Rs 480, which is around 21 percent. Jio prepaid plans now start from Rs 155 instead of Rs 129 and go up to Rs 2879 instead of Rs 2399. All new Jio plans are available starting today, December 1. Also Read - Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here’s how you can avoid paying extra

Before Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-idea hiked their prepaid plans by up to Rs 500, which is around Rs 20-25 percent. Hiked Airtel and Vi plans are already available in the country.

In addition to prepaid plans, Reliance Jio has hiked the price of a JioPhone plan and data add-on plans. Check out the list of hiked plans and offerings here.

Current Price New Price Validity Benefits 129 155 28 2GB/month, unlimited voice, 300 SMS 149 179 24 1GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 199 239 28 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day 249 299 28 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 399 479 56 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 444 533 56 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 329 395 84 6GB, unlimited voice, 1,000 SMS 555 666 84 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 599 719 84 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 1299 1559 336 24GB, unlimited voice, 3600 SMS 2399 2879 365 2GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day

Current Price New Price Validity Benefits 75 (JioPhone plan)> 91 28 3GB/month, unlimited voice, 50 SMS 51 (data) 61 NA 6GB 101 (data) 121 NA 12GB 251 (data) 301 30 50GB

At the time of announcing the price hike, the telecom operator said that tariff rates have been hiked keeping in mind the “commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry.” “These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries,” Reliance Jio further said.

The new prices are listed on the official website. Users can head over to the website or MyJio app or any third-party platforms such as Amazon, Google Pay, among others, to recharge their phone number.