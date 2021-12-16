The telecom operator Reliance Jio introduced Re 1 recharge plan on Tuesday with impressive benefits. Looks like the telecom giant was mistaken and revised the plan already. Jio has changed the benefits including data and validity for its newly launched Re 1 plan. Also Read - Best prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio

As per the revision, the Jio Re 1 plan offers 10MB of data for 1 day. The plan was previously listed with 100MB data with a validity of 30 days. Despite the offerings, this is the cheapest plan that the telecom operator offers to its subscribers to date. Also Read - Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November

The plan is listed on the official Jio app and not on the website. To subscribe to the plan, interested subscribers can head over to the MyJio app, available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Also Read - JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

In other news, on Wednesday, Reliance Jio announced to expand its partnership with the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. The telecom operator announced to soon allow users to recharge their prepaid number using WhatsApp. The feature will roll out next year, but no specific timeline has been revealed yet.

Top telecom operators including Airtel, Vodafone-idea (Vi), and Reliance Jio hiked the process of their prepaid plan by up to Rs 500. Check out the new prices here.

Current Price New Price Validity Benefits 75 (JioPhone plan)> 91 28 3GB/month, unlimited voice, 50 SMS 129 155 28 2GB/month, unlimited voice, 300 SMS 149 179 24 1GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 199 239 28 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day 249 299 28 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 399 479 56 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 444 533 56 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 329 395 84 6GB, unlimited voice, 1,000 SMS 555 666 84 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 599 719 84 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 1299 1559 336 24GB, unlimited voice, 3600 SMS 2399 2879 365 2GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day

Recently, Jio also increased the prices of Disney+ Hotstar plans. Check the new prices here.

-The Rs 499 price has been increased to Rs 601. The plan offers 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year with 28 days validity.

– The Rs 666 is now priced at Rs 799. The plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, access to the Jio suite of apps for 56 days validity.

-Jio Rs 888 plan is now available at Rs 1066. The plan offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, and access to all Jio apps with a validity of 84 days. Additionally, the plan brings 5GB of data.

-Jio Rs 2599 plan is now available at a higher price of Rs 3199. The plan offers 2GB daily data, 100 SMS messages daily, unlimited voice calls to any network, access to the Jio suite of apps, annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, and additional 10GB of data with a validity of 365 days.

-Jio Rs 549 is now available at a price of Rs 659. The plan offers 1.5GB of daily data and an annual subscription Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of 56 days.